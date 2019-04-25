Human Rights Solidarity with Sri Lanka

SNc Channels:



(YORK, UK) - Letter of support and condolences to Prime Minister Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka, from William Gomes, Salem-News.com Human Rights Ambassador: Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe

Prime Minister’s Office

No: 58, Sir Ernest De Silva Mawatha,

Colombo 07

Sri Lanka Dear Prime Minister Wickremesinghe, I am William Gomes, Human rights defender and Freelance Journalist. I was shocked and saddened to hear of the devastating terrorist attacks on churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. Men, women and children, from all walks of life and of different nationalities were among the victims. The attacks have claimed the lives of over two hundred people and injured many hundreds more, including several British nationals. This is an unfortunate day for the country and the world. I strongly condemn these heinous attacks on hotels and Christians at prayer in churches. Places of worship are sacred, where all should feel safe and secure. No one should be targeted because of their faith. To target those gathered for the simple act of worship on Easter Sunday is unbelievably wicked. For millions of people around the world, Easter is a time to reflect on Jesus’ message of compassion and kindness—a time to come together with friends and family. Easter Sunday is a special moment for Christians around the world. It is a time to give thanks, for remembrance, celebration, and peaceful prayer. Such acts of violence on this Holy Day are acts of violence against all beliefs and denominations, and against all those who value the freedom of religion and the choice to worship. I offer the most sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have been killed and wishes a speedy recovery to the many wounded. I stand in solidarity with the people of Sri Lanka and the Sri Lankan authorities at this difficult time. Sincerely yours,

William Gomes

Journalist and Human Rights Activist

York, United Kingdom

Twitter: @wnicholasgomes Email: william@williamnicholasgomes.com #digitaldiplomacy #humanrights #stayhuman #williamgomes _________________________________________

