Wednesday April 19, 2023
Apr-18-2023 13:00

How to Ask Your Boss for Time Off (The Right Way)

Salem-News.com

Everybody deserves some time off from work. Get yours scheduled!

man thumbs up
You want your boss to give you both thumbs up!
Photo by Andrea Piacquadio

(SALEM, Ore.) - Are you counting down the days until your vacation or recovery time for heel spur surgery? Are you feeling anxious about asking for time off from work?

You’re not alone – a survey of employees found that 59% dread having to approach their boss to request leave.

But don’t despair, we have some practical advice on how to ask your boss for time off the right way so they can say yes.

We explain what points you should include and give tips on when and how to start the conversation with them. Keep reading if you want to learn more!

It’s important to remember that your boss will be glad to hear you want to take leave – it shows dedication and commitment to the job. So, take a deep breath and start your conversation with confidence.

When you go to talk to your boss about taking time off, make sure you have a plan for how your work will be completed while you’re away.

This lets them know that although you’d like to go on holiday, you also understand your job responsibilities. Propose solutions such as having a colleague cover for you while you’re away, or suggest that you will use vacation days to make up for the time.

When you set up a meeting with your boss, prepare a questionnaire to go over beforehand. This way, your boss has a clear understanding of your request and can efficiently decide on a course of action.

Make sure to include the following information in your questionnaire:

  • Dates of when you’d like to take off work?
  • How much time you’d like to take off?
  • What arrangements have you made to complete your work, and is any additional staff needed to fill in the gaps?
  • What processes and protocols need to be in place before you leave?
  • How will you stay in contact with your team while you’re away?

Once the conversation is over, make sure to thank your boss for taking time out of their day to hear you out.

Make sure that you leave on a good note, as this will give your boss a positive impression of you and make it easier to ask for time off in the future.

By following these tips, you’ll be able to ask your boss for time off with confidence and grace. You’ll have the peace of mind knowing that you have a plan in place to cover your workload while you take some time off.

_________________________________________



©2023 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


