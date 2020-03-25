SNc Channels:



Apr-07-2020 15:27 Will the Rally 'Round the Flag Syndrome Effect the Presidential Election? Trump received intelligence reports in January of the dangers of a likely COVID-19 pandemic -but he called such news a hoax, fake news, and a Democrat conspiracy.



Image: Q: Do you approve or disapprove of the way Donald Trump is handling the response to the coronavirus (COVID-19)?Image: ABC News/Ipsos Poll

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - Will the COVID-19 pandemic and the expected resulting recession lessen Trump’s re-election chances? The rally 'round the flag effect (or syndrome) may come into play. This is a concept used in political science and international relations to explain increased short-run popular support of the President of the United States during periods of international crisis or war. After all, 9/11 certainly helped George W. Bush get reelected. In January and February, Trump ignored intelligence reports of the dangers of a likely COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, he called such news a hoax, fake news, and a Democrat conspiracy. Fox News has been a leader in presenting a Trumpy version of the truth, often portraying news in the best possible light for the president at the expense of science-based facts. Trump gets lots of media attention by holding daily rosy briefings containing misinformation and downright lies with no sympathy for virus victims. Then again, empathy is not a Trump strong suit. Meanwhile, news of the pandemic keeps Joe Biden, his probable opponent, out of the limelight. As November 3 draws closer, will Americans “rally ‘round” Trump? With all the turmoil, the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll (see below) shows Trump's approval for his management of the coronavirus is now 47-52%, down from 55% in the poll released on March 20, and closer to where it was in the March 13 poll, when it was 43%. Of course, it is still early and anything could happen between now and election day. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the question remains as to how the rest of the Democratic primaries will be held as well as the general election on November 3rd, 2020. _________________________________________

