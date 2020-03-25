|
Wednesday April 8, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Apr-07-2020 15:27TweetFollow @OregonNews
Will the Rally 'Round the Flag Syndrome Effect the Presidential Election?Ralph E. Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary
Trump received intelligence reports in January of the dangers of a likely COVID-19 pandemic -but he called such news a hoax, fake news, and a Democrat conspiracy.
(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - Will the COVID-19 pandemic and the expected resulting recession lessen Trump’s re-election chances? The rally 'round the flag effect (or syndrome) may come into play.
This is a concept used in political science and international relations to explain increased short-run popular support of the President of the United States during periods of international crisis or war.
After all, 9/11 certainly helped George W. Bush get reelected.
In January and February, Trump ignored intelligence reports of the dangers of a likely COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, he called such news a hoax, fake news, and a Democrat conspiracy.
Fox News has been a leader in presenting a Trumpy version of the truth, often portraying news in the best possible light for the president at the expense of science-based facts.
Trump gets lots of media attention by holding daily rosy briefings containing misinformation and downright lies with no sympathy for virus victims. Then again, empathy is not a Trump strong suit.
Meanwhile, news of the pandemic keeps Joe Biden, his probable opponent, out of the limelight. As November 3 draws closer, will Americans “rally ‘round” Trump?
With all the turmoil, the latest ABC News/Ipsos poll (see below) shows Trump's approval for his management of the coronavirus is now 47-52%, down from 55% in the poll released on March 20, and closer to where it was in the March 13 poll, when it was 43%.
Of course, it is still early and anything could happen between now and election day. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the question remains as to how the rest of the Democratic primaries will be held as well as the general election on November 3rd, 2020.
_________________________________________
Articles for April 7, 2020 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.