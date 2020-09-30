SNc Channels:



Sep-30-2020 00:58 Amy Coney Barrett is No Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Judge Amy Coney Barrett tied to a far-right religious cult?

RBG was a leading voice for gender equality, women's interests, and civil rights and liberties. Barrett is not expected to fill her shoes.

(SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.) - Trump has nominated Seventh Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg as justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. The Senate vetting process must include an exploration of Judge Barrett's membership in the People of Praise, a charismatic Christian group with a highly authoritarian internal structure and known for the submissive role played by women, some of whom were called “handmaids,” now called “a woman leader.” Remember Margaret Atwood’s book The Handmaid’s Tale? Pope Francis has warned such groups against the temptation of “usurping individual freedom” of their members. A former People of Praise member, Coral Theill, calls the group a cult and has been strongly critical of the group. She allegedly suffered “abuse and torture” while a member, stating in an interview that women are expected to be completely obedient to men and independent thinkers are “humiliated, interrogated, shamed and shunned.” Judge Barrett is certainly no RBG, who was a leading voice for gender equality, women's interests, and civil rights and liberties. Trump’s nomination of Judge Barrett dishonors RBG's memory and ignores her "most fervent wish” that she not be replaced until a new president is installed. At issue is Judge Barrett’s independence as a Supreme Court justice at this critical time. Will Judge Barrett's loyalty to People of Praise supersede her oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States? And has Judge Barrett pledged loyalty to Trump? These are legitimate lines of inquiry for Senators. _________________________________________

