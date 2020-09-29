Fatal Crash on Ballston Rd Near Sheridan

|
Tuesday September 29, 2020
Sep-28-2020 21:05
Fatal Crash on Ballston Rd Near SheridanSalem-News.com
The names are not being released until family of the deceased is notified.
(BALLSTON, Ore.) - Today, at around 4:09 p.m., Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash that had just occurred in the 25000 block of Ballston Road.
This location is approximately two miles southeast of the City of Sheridan. The caller was a resident at that location who reported the vehicle had come to rest in their yard.
Once on scene, deputies located a white, 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee with severe rollover damage.
Initial assessment of the crash site shows the Jeep Cherokee was eastbound on Ballston Road when it left the road surface and went onto the southern shoulder and then into the ditch. The vehicle then rolled several times.
A 55-year old adult male, believed to be the passenger, had been ejected during the crash and was deceased.
The driver, a 36-year old adult male, was taken to Willamette Valley Medical Center where he is being treated for minor injuries. Both males are residents of Sheridan.
The names of the involved parties are not being released until such time the family of the deceased is notified.
The Yamhill County Multi-Agency Traffic Team was activated and is working the case with the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office as primary. The investigation is continuing and additional information will be released in the following days.
Source: Yamhill County Sheriff's Office
_________________________________________
