Cyber Ninjas' Fake Arizona Audit Report

Tuesday September 28, 2021
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Bonnie King
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Adsales@Salem-news.com
Sep-27-2021 15:30
Cyber Ninjas' Fake Arizona Audit ReportRalph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary
Was it money well spent for Arizona taxpayers?
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - The just released Cyber Ninjas’ audit (or "fraudit" as some have called it) report of Arizona’s Maricopa County found that Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, and by more than originally thought. No fraud was uncovered.
Will this report put an end to Trump's shameless "Big Lie?" After all, a firm called Cyber Ninjas with no experience in conducting election audits should inspire GOP confidence in this audit.
As I see it, Mr. Trump was hoisted by his own petard. And the Republican-controlled Arizona Senate who hired the Cyber Ninjas should be embarrassed, but won’t be.
Arizona taxpayers will have to decide whether the cost of the audit was money well spent.
Meanwhile, I suspect Trump will continue peddling his Big Lie.
