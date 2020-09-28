Man Suffers Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Wound in Downtown Dallas

(DALLAS, Ore.) - A male was shot in downtown Dallas early Sunday afternoon. His name has not yet been released.

Dallas Police officer Jordan Schrock responded to a 911 call and found an adult male with a gun shot wound outside a downtown business in the SE 100 Block of Court Street. The individual was alive. Dallas Fire & EMS responded and transported the male to an area hospital.

The preliminary investigation indicates the gunshot injury was self-inflicted.

At this time, there is no additional information to release, including the victim’s medical condition.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Officer Jordan Schrock or Detective Sergeant Josh Calef at 503-831-3516.

Source: Dallas Police Dept. (OREGON)

