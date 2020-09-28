Man Suffers Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Wound in Downtown Dallas

|
Monday September 28, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Sep-27-2020 23:41TweetFollow @OregonNews
Man Suffers Self-Inflicted Gun Shot Wound in Downtown DallasSalem-News.com
Anyone with information regarding this shooting please call 503-831-3516.
(DALLAS, Ore.) - A male was shot in downtown Dallas early Sunday afternoon. His name has not yet been released.
Dallas Police officer Jordan Schrock responded to a 911 call and found an adult male with a gun shot wound outside a downtown business in the SE 100 Block of Court Street. The individual was alive. Dallas Fire & EMS responded and transported the male to an area hospital.
The preliminary investigation indicates the gunshot injury was self-inflicted.
At this time, there is no additional information to release, including the victim’s medical condition.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Officer Jordan Schrock or Detective Sergeant Josh Calef at 503-831-3516.
Source: Dallas Police Dept. (OREGON)
_________________________________________
Articles for September 26, 2020 | Articles for September 27, 2020 |
|googlec507860f6901db00.html
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.