One Man Killed by Gunshot in NE Salem

Sep-23-2021 11:47
One Man Killed by Gunshot in NE SalemSalem-News.com
The alleged shooter is in custody.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Salem Police officers responded the to the 1000 block of 39th AV NE on the report of a shooting Wednesday, September 22, at about 11:15 a.m.
Officers located one man who had multiple gunshot wounds. Officers closed multiple streets in the area to set up a perimeter search for involved individuals. A K-9 unit was on scene.
The injured man, identified as 29-year-old Abraham Torres Borja, was transported to Salem Health where he subsequently died from his wounds.
Several people were detained, including Larry Ray Hatlestad who was discovered by a responding patrol officer trying to hide in a restaurant near the scene.
The area of 39th AV between Anita DR and D ST NE remained closed for several hours for the investigation.
Arrested in this incident was 43-year old Larry Ray Hatlestad. He is lodged at the Marion County Jail on the following charges:
Hatlestad will be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. at the Marion County Circuit Court Annex today. All further inquiries on this case should be directed to the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.
Salem Police would like to thank the witnesses who assisted patrol officers in the search for the suspect, as well as the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police who also assisted in the search and helped bring the incident to conclusion.
Source: Salem PD
_________________________________________
