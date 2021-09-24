Detectives Investigating Tuesday Night Shooting

|
Friday September 24, 2021
|
Sep-23-2021 11:02
Detectives Investigating Tuesday Night ShootingSalem-News.com
One gunshot victim was transported to the hospital.
(SALEM, Ore.) - Tuesday night at about 10:41 a 911 caller reported a shooting in the Four Corners area east of Salem. While deputies were responding to the area, officers from the Salem Police Department located a victim from the shooting during a traffic stop.
An ambulance was called to the stop location and transported the victim to the hospital for treatment.
When Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived to investigate, they learned the shooting occurred on Agate Drive SE near Warbler Drive SE. The victim, a 30 year-old man from Salem, was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.
This is an open investigation. At this time no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to contact Detective Gregg Ramseyer at 503-316-6653 or to submit a tip online at https://www.co.marion.or.us/SO/Pages/tip411.aspx.
Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office
