Jonathan Creswell Charged for Sept 21 Portland Murder

Wednesday September 23, 2020
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States
Bonnie King
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Adsales@Salem-news.com
Sep-22-2020
Jonathan Creswell Charged for Sept 21 Portland MurderSalem-News.com
If you have information about the stabbing and have not yet been contacted by investigators, please call Detective Shaye Samora: 503-823-0768 or Detective Rico Beniga: 503-823-0457.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - Today, Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that 31-year-old Jonathan Creswell of Portland is being charged with one count of murder in the second degree constituting domestic violence and one count of unlawful use of a weapon constituting domestic violence.
Although the name of the victim may be known to media, the district attorney’s office has requested we refrain from publishing or broadcasting it until family notifications can be made. When the victim’s family is notified, an update will be provided.
This investigation started on September 21, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. when Portland Police responded to the 8400 block of North Interstate Place on reports of a stabbing.
It is alleged that Creswell used a knife to intentionally cause the death of the victim.
North Precinct officers took the suspect into custody upon their arrival and Homicide detectives later booked him into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
The probable cause affidavit in this case remains sealed pursuant to a judge’s ruling. An autopsy by the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office is scheduled to provide an official cause and manner of death.
If anyone has information about the stabbing and has not been contacted by investigators, they are asked to contact the Detective Shaye Samora at 503.823.0768 or Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457.
A charging document is only an accusation of a crime. Creswell is innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Source: Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Oregon | Health | Crime | Most Commented on
Articles for September 21, 2020 | Articles for September 22, 2020 |
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com:
