3 More Oregonians Succumb to COVID-19

Wednesday September 23, 2020
Sep-22-2020 18:03TweetFollow @OregonNews
3 More Oregonians Succumb to COVID-19Salem-News.com
Today, OHA reported 328 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, and 3 deaths
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 532, as well as 328 new confirmed and presumptive cases as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 31,313.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (3), Crook (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Douglas (10), Hood River (1), Jackson (12), Jefferson (1), Josephine (4), Klamath (2), Lane (32), Lincoln (1), Linn (10), Malheur (14), Marion (38), Multnomah (60), Polk (9), Umatilla (3), Wasco (25), Washington (42), and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 530th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept.10 and died on Sept. 20, in his residence.
Oregon’s 531st COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Sept. 20. Place of death is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 532nd COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 20, at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho. She did not have underlying conditions.
Stay Informed about COVID-19:
Source(s): Oregon Health Authority
