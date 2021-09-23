SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Sep-21-2021 16:02 TweetFollow @OregonNews Activists Around Puget Sound Calling for Nuclear Abolition Now! Redefine "national security" and redirect our tax dollars and human capital to ensure human survival and create a sustainable future.

Peace activists in Washington State will be "bannering" September 21st -26th

(POULSB0, Wash.) - Peace activists from grass-roots organizations in and around the Puget Sound region of Washington State will be "bannering" on or around the International Day of Peace (September 21st) and the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons (September 26th). The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire. The 2021 theme for the International Day of Peace is “Recovering better for an equitable and sustainable world.” The UN General Assembly commemorates September 26th as the International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons, an occasion for the world community to reaffirm its commitment to global nuclear disarmament as a priority. It provides an opportunity to educate the public - and their leaders - about the real benefits of eliminating nuclear weapons, and the social and economic costs of perpetuating them. It addresses one of humanity’s greatest challenges; achieving the peace and security of a world without nuclear weapons. Even as the United States government was leaving Afghanistan, the Senate and House of Representatives, both Democrats and Republicans, agreed to add another $24 billion to the already staggering $715 billion the Biden administration had requested for the Pentagon's fiscal year 2022 budget. According to a new report, at least 11 Senators and 36 members of Congress and their spouses own millions in defense contractor stocks. While the 20-year war in Afghanistan left a trail of devastation, death and suffering, it has enriched both the weapons producers and the elected representatives who voted for the war and who support these same corporations through legislatively. According to a report from the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, in 2020, the nine nuclear-armed states spent $72.6 billion on nuclear weapons, with the U.S. leading at $37.4 billion, or $70,881 per minute. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, on January 27, 2021, announced it is keeping the hands of its Doomsday Clock at 100 seconds to midnight, the closest we’ve ever been to global annihilation, stating: “By our estimation, the potential for the world to stumble into nuclear war-an ever-present danger over the last 75 years-increased in 2020,” and noting: “the existential threats of nuclear weapons and climate change have intensified in recent years because of a threat multiplier: the continuing corruption of the information ecosphere on which democracy and public decision-making depend...[T]he COVID-19 pandemic is a wake-up call.” At the close of its 89th Annual Meeting, on August 31, 2021, the United States Conference of Mayors (USCM) Executive Committee unanimously adopted a bold new resolution Calling on the United States to Welcome the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons [TPNW] and to Act Now to Prevent Nuclear War and Eliminate Nuclear Weapons. At a time when the U.S. and the entire world continue to grapple with the COVID pandemic, and are directly experiencing the effects of climate change, we face an existential choice - continue squandering human and financial resources on militarism and nuclear weapons and face the disastrous consequences, or redefine "national security" and redirect our tax dollars and human capital to ensure human survival and create a sustainable future. Grassroots organizations in Washington State continue to work to redirect our focus and spending to create real national security. Many of these same groups will be making a concerted effort to raise public awareness during the International Day of Peace and International Day for the Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons. During Campaign Nonviolence Action Week, September 18 - 26, activists are bannering in at least the following locations: SEATTLE: Activists with Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action will banner at the NE 45th. St. & I-5 overpass in Seattle, from 3:00 - 4:00 PM every day from September 21st - September 26th

SEATTLE: Earth Care Not Warfare will banner on the overcrossing at Rainer Ave. S. and Martin Luther King Jr. S. on Friday, September 24th. Contact Beth Brunton: bebrunton@hotmail.com.

KITSAP COUNTY: Activists with Ground Zero Center will display “Nuclear weapons are illegal: get them out of Kitsap County” and other banners on Monday Sept 20th and Friday Sept 26th, at both Sherman Hill Rd NW overpass (over State Highway 3) in Poulsbo from 1:00 - 2:00 PM, and at the W. Loxie Eagans Blvd. overpass (over State Highway 3) in Bremerton from 3:00 - 4:00 PM.

OLYMPIA: The Olympia Coalition to Abolish Nuclear Weapons will hold its "NUCLEAR WEAPONS ARE ILLEGAL" banner over Olympia’s Eastside Street overpass over I-5 on Thursday, September 23rd. Contact Glen Anderson at (360) 491-9093. This group banners in this location every Thursday.

TACOMA: Saturday, September 25th at 10:00 AM at the intersection of S. 38th St. and S. Steele St., near Costco on the west side of I-5.

CENTRALIA: Saturday at noon in front of the Centralia Library. This is the weekly peace vigil that local activists have carried on for nearly 20 years. Please note that these actions and dates are subject to change depending on weather and other factors. Source: Leonard Eiger, Ground Zero Center for Nonviolent Action www.gzcenter.org; Email: outreach@gzcenter.org _________________________________________

United-states | Health | Most Commented on





Articles for September 21, 2021 | Articles for September 22, 2021