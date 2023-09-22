SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Sep-19-2023 17:06 TweetFollow @OregonNews Ludicrous Alien Beliefs Magnetic "glowing gases" are stationary, appearing to move as the shuttle speeds by.

NASA STS-75 Tether UFO sightings

Image: YouTube

(SAN DIEGO, CA.) - During the NASA tether experiment hundreds of small blips of light suddenly appeared for a few seconds and then disappeared. The finest minds in science at NASA attributed these blips of light to space aliens turning their flashlights on and off. Really! On reentry the astronauts aboard the space shuttle reported seeing small blips of light zipping past the window of the shuttle. Actually, the glowing gases are stationary. It is the speed of the shuttle that makes it appear as though they are zipping past the window. In another instance of a spacecraft rendezvous with an asteroid, NASA reported there were blips of light coming from the asteroid. These events provide irrefutable proof of atoms of gases being stimulated to a glowing state of excitement. It can be very clearly seen in the videos. Again, the finest minds in science at NASA said space aliens made a spacecraft out of the asteroid and were living inside the asteroid and turning the lights on and off. Really! It is a shame that these ludicrous comments have been made on national media for decades and not one of you have the intelligence, the common sense or the balls to admonish the NASA scientists that this is not credible scientific explanations worthy of national publication. These blips of light were created by the magnetic field of the spacecraft stimulating atoms of gas to a glowing state of excitement. The atom of gas glows until the stimulating energy moves away, then they revert to their natural state of invisible gas and disappear from sight. My explanation is prohibited from being published by the Peer Review Process but the space alien foolish is reported on National broadcasts. Thirty seven years ago Dr. Stephen Edberg wrote: "The invention of a new and unmeasurable phenomenon – magnetic field energy—is not necessary Until you can provide predictions of new phenomena that cannot be explained by the knowledge of physics as presently understood, your ideas will not be incorporated unto the body of physical knowledge.” (Also SEE BELOW) I did not invent the magnetic field around the Earth. I did not invent the magnetic fields around the spacecraft or the asteroid. It is evident that they do exist and that they cause atoms of gases to glow. The paradigm of glowing gases instead of particles reflecting sunlight resolves many anomalies that continue to defy explanation under the particles reflecting sunlight belief. It is time to recognize the natural magnetic field energy Nature uses to create these fascinating phenomena. It is absolutely the only way the dark spokes of Saturn and many other anomalies in comets and the aurora can be created. Use common sense to explain 40 year old mysteries and grow some balls to make it public. _________________________________________ #### Edsel Chromie, Writer is a Detroit Michigan native who moved to San Diego in 1965. Edsel is a World War Two Navy veteran who served as a motor machinists' mate on diesel electric systems. There, he learned about the magnetic field current swirling around the primary current flow through a wire as a part of Navy training to trace the direction of flow of the electricity in case of torpedo damage. This led to Edsel's unique explanations of many phenomena of the universe. Edsel has four approved patents on solar energy and Sun tracking systems. Today Edsel writes about this unique set of life experiences for Salem-News.com, conveying information that seems especially relevant as nuclear disaster, potential changes in the earth's atmosphere, and what many view as an increasing level of natural disasters continue to dominate headlines. Perhaps many of the answers are on hand, yet unaccepted by the scientific community. You can write to Ed Chromie at this address: edchromie@cox.net _________________________________________

Science | Ufo | Most Commented on





Articles for September 19, 2023 | Articles for September 20, 2023