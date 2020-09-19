Echo Mtn Fire Evacuation Levels Improved for Some Areas

|
Saturday September 19, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Sep-19-2020 01:32TweetFollow @OregonNews
Echo Mtn Fire Evacuation Levels Improved for Some AreasSalem-News.com
Some residents are allowed to return home.
(LINCOLN CITY, Ore.) - This is an emergency notice from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office regarding the Echo Mountain Fire Complex evacuation levels with new downgrades and removals.
Please review the updated evacuation map on the Echo Mtn Fire Website at www.co.lincoln.or.us/echomountainfire.
Evacuation Levels:
If you need transportation back to your home, you can call the County Call Center at 541-265-0621 (after 8am) for coordination.
Cautionary Re-entry Information:
Residents are allowed re-entry to the affected area with ID showing their address on:
All residents entering the affected area will be asked to leave by 3pm.
Contractors hired by the property owners are not allowed to access this area during this time due to continued safety concerns while ODF and utility crews continue the cleanup work.
If you do not have a valid ID with an address for this area, contact the Call Center, to make arrangements with the Sheriff’s Office for access.
County and community services will be combined in a multi-agency resource center that residents may visit in person next week.
Any additional questions can be forwarded to the Lincoln County Emergency Public Information Call Center at 541-265-0621, www.co.lincoln.or.us/echomountainfire.
Continue to monitor local media sources, county website and your telephone devices to receive further information and updates.
Fire Damage and Recovery information is available on our Echo Mtn Fire Complex website.
Source: Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office
_________________________________________
Articles for September 18, 2020 | Articles for September 19, 2020 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.