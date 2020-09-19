SNc Channels:



Sep-19-2020 01:32 Echo Mtn Fire Evacuation Levels Improved for Some Areas Some residents are allowed to return home.

View of Echo Mtn Fire as residents were evacuated Sept 8 2020.

Photo courtesy Phil and Rachel Robertson



(LINCOLN CITY, Ore.) - This is an emergency notice from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office regarding the Echo Mountain Fire Complex evacuation levels with new downgrades and removals. Please review the updated evacuation map on the Echo Mtn Fire Website at www.co.lincoln.or.us/echomountainfire. Evacuation Levels: The remaining Level 2 area has been removed; residents can return home. The Westside of N. North Bank Road still has a checkpoint where residents are required to show ID to limit traffic to the area.

Level 3 remains for:

All of N. Panther Creek Road, N. Deer Valley Road and N. Yodel Road, and all side roads.

North Corkhill Road, North Durette Road and addresses on N. North Bank Road between N. Deer Valley and N. Panther Creek. If you need transportation back to your home, you can call the County Call Center at 541-265-0621 (after 8am) for coordination. Cautionary Re-entry Information: It is always advisable to do a safety check of your home and property when you return.

While power has been restored to this area, you may experience some intermittent power disruption over the next few days.

North Lincoln Sanitary will resume your normal pick up day for garbage service.

Be cautious when driving in this area as many utility crews are still clearing vulnerable trees and restoring services. Residents are allowed re-entry to the affected area with ID showing their address on: Saturday – September 19th between the hours of 9am – 3pm

between the hours of 9am – 3pm Sunday – September 20th between the hours of 9am – 3pm All residents entering the affected area will be asked to leave by 3pm. Contractors hired by the property owners are not allowed to access this area during this time due to continued safety concerns while ODF and utility crews continue the cleanup work. If you do not have a valid ID with an address for this area, contact the Call Center, to make arrangements with the Sheriff’s Office for access. County and community services will be combined in a multi-agency resource center that residents may visit in person next week. Any additional questions can be forwarded to the Lincoln County Emergency Public Information Call Center at 541-265-0621, www.co.lincoln.or.us/echomountainfire. Continue to monitor local media sources, county website and your telephone devices to receive further information and updates. Fire Damage and Recovery information is available on our Echo Mtn Fire Complex website. Source: Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office _________________________________________

