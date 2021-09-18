SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Sep-17-2021 11:47 TweetFollow @OregonNews Why Conversation Skills Matter in Business and How to Improve Them Be the business owner who inspires your coworkers, supervisors and clients.

Photo by mentatdgt, Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - Looking at things from a business perspective, all transactions happen because of communication with the customer. You must learn good communication skills because it will help you to lower the number of errors and eliminate the frustrations a person experiences at your company. At the same time, good communicators will help a business's reputation and increase its profit margins. Practice Active Listening Active listening makes the other person feel valued and respected. Much trouble can arise in business when the customer doesn't feel heard. You must learn to hear non-verbal cues like gestures, tone of voice and body language. Try not to interrupt someone when they speak. You want to let the other person express themselves and listen without judging. Reacting emotionally can interfere with what the other person wants to say. Ignore the desire to think of what you want to say before listening to the other person. You want to focus on their words and look at the meaning and see how can you take what you heard to improve the life of the customer. Get Your Business Degree If you don't know how to pay for it, private student loans can help you with financing your way through college. A business degree will teach fundamental business skills, but it will also help you with effective communication. You will learn how to communicate so that people understand you. Business degrees help you with successful project management skills that you will take with you throughout your lifetime. You should look at a business degree as an investment in your life. Remember Faces and Names Everyone has had to deal with a negative boss, who can't communicate, and they create a negative environment around them. That doesn't make for a successful business over the long term. You want to become the business owner who inspires your coworkers, supervisors and clients. Doing that requires good communications skills, and one of the powerful ways that you can do that is through remembering the names and faces of people. Make a mental note of names or even go so far as to write them down. With practice, you will remember other things about them like their favorite food, favorite sports team, and hometown. You might even take the time to learn at least one fact about each person. Empathy: Quintessential to Business Success You want to invest time in understanding the feelings of everyone around you. It helps you to learn when to make a business move and when it would hurt your company. Having a high emotional intelligence will let you establish rapport between yourself and other people more quickly. Working to combat the lack of empathy in today’s world will not go unnoticed by your staff. We want to respond as appropriately as possible to every situation. Empathy will put you in a better position to lead because you will understand how people feel and what will have the greatest impact on them. You may even find it a fun exercise to practice looking at things from someone else's perspective, and it can teach you a lot. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

Business | Education | Most Commented on





Articles for September 16, 2021 | Articles for September 17, 2021 |