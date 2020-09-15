Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno Responds to Circuit Court Ruling on Voters' Pamphlet

|
Tuesday September 15, 2020
|
|
Oregon Secretary of State Bev Clarno Responds to Circuit Court Ruling on Voters' PamphletSalem-News.com
"I still believe 5 p.m. is 5 p.m. and we will appeal the ruling," said Secretary Clarno
(SALEM, Ore.) - In light of today’s decision by the Marion County Circuit Court, Secretary of State Bev Clarno has announced she will accept the Voters’ Pamphlet statement from the Oregon Republican Party that was filed after the 5 p.m. deadline on August 25.
All political parties are afforded an equal opportunity to include a statement in the Voters’ Pamphlet, but are required to file the statement before the deadline.
As the court’s opinion did not fully answer the legal questions surrounding this filing deadline, the Secretary will appeal the ruling for administrative clarity.
As this appeal runs its course, it will not affect this year’s Voters’ Pamphlet, which will include the Oregon Republican Party’s statement.
“I have asked my team to ensure the Oregon Republican Party’s statement is printed in the Voters’ Pamphlet for November’s General Election,” said Secretary Clarno.
“At the same time, I still believe 5 p.m. is 5 p.m. and we will appeal the ruling to ensure there is a bright line for filing requirements going forward.
"I and our Elections Division remain deeply committed to administering all of our election processes in an open, transparent, and nonpartisan manner.”
Source: Oregon Secretary of State
