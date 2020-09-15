Oregon Health Authority Reports 519th COVID Death

|
Tuesday September 15, 2020
|
|
Oregon Health Authority Reports 519th COVID DeathSalem-News.com
Oregon reports 184 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 519. The Oregon Health Authority also reported 184 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 29,662.
The new cases are in the following counties: Clackamas (11), Clatsop (1), Columbia (1), Crook (1), Deschutes (2), Douglas (1), Gilliam (2), Jackson (10), Jefferson (3), Josephine (2), Klamath (3), Lane (9), Linn (6), Malheur (25), Marion (31), Morrow (3), Multnomah (35), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Washington (25), and Yamhill (5).
TESTING NOTE: Wildfires and hazardous air conditions have affected COVID-19 testing in Oregon. The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory (OSPHL) is closed again today, Tuesday, Sept. 15 due to indoor air safety issues.
Most specimens that the OSPHL cannot process are being re-routed to commercial laboratories. As such OHA does not anticipate a large backlog of tests due to OSPHL’s closure.
Stay Informed about COVID-19:
Source(s): Oregon Health Authority
_________________________________________
