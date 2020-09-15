Fire Cause Determined for Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire

|
Tuesday September 15, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Sep-15-2020 15:02TweetFollow @OregonNews
Fire Cause Determined for Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak FireSalem-News.com
Residents need to remain vigilant and should call 911 to report any spot fires.
(TUALATIN, Ore.) - An improperly extinguished campfire on private property near the 20000 block of Neugebauer Lane has been determined to be the cause of the Chehalem Mountain - Bald Peak Fire.
As a result of dry fuels, low humidity, high winds as well as steep and rugged terrain, the fire spread very quickly and proved very challenging to fight.
Approximately 875 acres were impacted by the fire, though fire protection, suppression and patrols have been conducted throughout 1,555 acres.
In some cases, fire jumped over areas leaving unburned timber and dry fuels. Though the fire is considered contained, residents will need to remain vigilant and should call 911 to report any spot fires (see additional tips for residents below). Level 2 evacuation zones remain in place since conditions can change quickly.
See map for address information: https://tvfr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1981954eb1814f9ea896ab7a0eb4f784 .
Firefighters will remain in the area to mop up hot spots and monitor for flare ups. An audit is being done in the area to verify the number of outbuildings impacted by fire. Firefighters were able to protect all homes.
Residents may notice smoldering stumps for weeks or months.
Residents are encouraged to:
Air quality remains unhealthy and people are encouraged to remain indoors. To get real time air quality information, visit www.airnow.gov.
Source: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue
_________________________________________
Articles for September 14, 2020 | Articles for September 15, 2020 |
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.