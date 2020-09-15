SNc Channels:



Sep-15-2020 15:02 TweetFollow @OregonNews Fire Cause Determined for Chehalem Mountain-Bald Peak Fire Residents need to remain vigilant and should call 911 to report any spot fires.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue fought the Chehalem Mountain - Bald Peak Fire valiantly, and it is now 100% contained.

Photo: TVFR (Sept 9 2020)

(TUALATIN, Ore.) - An improperly extinguished campfire on private property near the 20000 block of Neugebauer Lane has been determined to be the cause of the Chehalem Mountain - Bald Peak Fire. As a result of dry fuels, low humidity, high winds as well as steep and rugged terrain, the fire spread very quickly and proved very challenging to fight. Approximately 875 acres were impacted by the fire, though fire protection, suppression and patrols have been conducted throughout 1,555 acres. In some cases, fire jumped over areas leaving unburned timber and dry fuels. Though the fire is considered contained, residents will need to remain vigilant and should call 911 to report any spot fires (see additional tips for residents below). Level 2 evacuation zones remain in place since conditions can change quickly. See map for address information: https://tvfr.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=1981954eb1814f9ea896ab7a0eb4f784 . Firefighters will remain in the area to mop up hot spots and monitor for flare ups. An audit is being done in the area to verify the number of outbuildings impacted by fire. Firefighters were able to protect all homes. Residents may notice smoldering stumps for weeks or months. Residents are encouraged to: Check ground for hot spots on their property.

Create a defensible space around your home and outbuildings. See tips at www.tvfr.com/192/Wildfire

Wet down areas adjacent structures and landscape.

Maintain access for firefighters working in the area.

Contact 911 if any active fire is burning or any danger is perceived. Air quality remains unhealthy and people are encouraged to remain indoors. To get real time air quality information, visit www.airnow.gov. Source: Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue _________________________________________

