Oregon Fires Cause a Smokey Traffic Hazard

|
Tuesday September 15, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Sep-14-2020 14:19TweetFollow @OregonNews
Oregon Fires Cause a Smokey Traffic HazardSalem-News.com
Here are some steps you can take to help stay safe if you encounter heavy smoke while driving.
(SALEM, Ore.) - There were a few crashes Sunday morning in and around Salem due to low visibility. With heavy smoke and fog blanketing much of the state, ODOT is reminding drivers the best thing they can do to stay safe is avoid driving unless absolutely necessary.
Remember to check conditions if you must head out. A number of roads remain closed throughout the state. Go to Tripcheck.com or call 5-1-1 for real time road conditions.
If you encounter heavy smoke while driving here are some steps you can take to help stay safe:
Please drive cautiously if you must go out. Consider staying home, if you can.
Algunos choques hoy. Debido al humo de los incendios forestales hay poca visibilidad en algunas áreas.
Conduzca con cuidado si tiene que salir. Considere quedarse en casa, si puede.
Source: ODOT: Valley, No. Coast; Salem Police #OregonFires #OregonWildfires2020 #OregonIsBurning #BeachieCreekFire #SalemOR #salemoregon #OregonTraffic #OregonWeather
_________________________________________
Articles for September 13, 2020 | Articles for September 14, 2020 | Articles for September 15, 2020
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.