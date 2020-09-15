SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Sep-14-2020 23:37 TweetFollow @OregonNews Oregon DMV Call Centers and Most Offices Closed Tuesday If you have an appointment this week and your office is closed, DMV will contact you to reschedule



(SALEM, Ore.) - DMV call centers and most offices including headquarters in Salem will be closed again Tuesday because of hazardous indoor air quality. Some offices may reopen during the day if air quality improves. Due to heavy wildfire smoke affecting nearly every part of the state, air conditions are not safe for customers and employees inside most DMV buildings. Air quality outdoors and driving conditions are so hazardous that the safest option for Oregonians who are not evacuating is to stay indoors. DMV call centers may not reopen until later this week or next week. When they reopen they may not be fully staffed. Even fully staffed, they are already very busy due to the COVID-19 backlog. If you have an appointment this week, and your office is closed, the appointment must be rescheduled. DMV will contact you to reschedule your appointment. We apologize for the short notice. Few staff are available to call customers to cancel appointments, so we are emailing customers whose appointments are canceled. Please check your email. As conditions improve, DMV is reopening offices on a case-by-case basis. DMV2U.Oregon.gov is open 24/7 for services that can be done online.

The wildfires devastating Oregon are leaving many without essential documents including things like a driver license, ID card or proof of vehicle ownership.

Most damaged documents can be replaced through an online request at

To complete most online transactions, you will need your driver license or ID card number, plus other information known only to you.

If you do not know your card number, call DMV Customer Assistance at 503-945-5000 and they can help you.

(Please note: DMV customer assistance phone lines are closed until further notice due to building closures.) ATTN:The wildfires devastating Oregon are leaving many without essential documents including things like a driver license, ID card or proof of vehicle ownership.Most damaged documents can be replaced through an online request at DMV2U.Oregon.gov To complete most online transactions, you will need your driver license or ID card number, plus other information known only to you.If you do not know your card number, call DMV Customer Assistance at 503-945-5000 and they can help you.(Please note: DMV customer assistance phone lines are closed until further notice due to building closures.) THESE OFFICES ARE CLOSED TUESDAY Portland Metro Area: Gladstone - 10 82nd

SE Portland – 8710 SE Powell Blvd.

Gresham – 1519 NE 181st Ave

Mall 205 - 9910 SE Washington St.

North Portland – 1186 N. Hayden Meadows Dr.

Beaverton – 10280 SW Park Way

Hillsboro - 1300 SW Oak St. Suite H.

Downtown Portland

Sherwood– 14240 SW Galbreath Dr

Lake Oswego – 3 Monroe Parkway #D

St Helens – 500 N. Columbia River Hwy, Suite 400

Sandy - 37395 Highway 97 Southern Oregon: Medford – 987 Medford Center Dr.

Ashland – 600 Tolman Creek Rd.

Cave Junction – 103 S Kerby Ave.

Grants Pass – 162 NE Beacon Dr. Suite 127 Salem Metro Area: Albany – 2242 Santiam Highway SE

Corvallis – 870 NE Circle Blvd

Lebanon – 2485 S 2nd St

Dallas – 514 E Ellendale

North Salem – 955 Lancaster Dr NE

South Salem – 4825 Commercial St. SE, Suite 120

McMinnville – 2260 NE McDaniel Lane

Woodburn – 1575 Mount Hood Ave, Suite 130

Stayton – 11656 Sublimity Rd SE, Suite 400, Sublimity Eugene Area: Eugene – 2870 W 10th Place

Oakridge – 47660 Highway 58 Central/Eastern Oregon: La Pine – 51515 Huntington Road #2 – open on Thursdays only

Pendleton – 1732 SW Court

Madras – 249 SW Third St.

John Day – 193 N Canyon Blvd.

Milton-Freewater – 295 N Columbia

Condon – 221 S Oregon St. – closed due to COVID-19 building closure

Heppner – 54173 OR 74 – closed due to COVID-19 building closure THESE OFFICES ARE OPEN TUESDAY Astoria – 705 W. Marine Dr.

Baker City – 3370 10th Suite A

Bend – 63085 N Hwy 97, Bldg L. Suite 110

Brookings - 97900 Shopping Center Ave, Suite 1

Burns – 252 S Date Ave

Canyonville – 241 N Main, Canyonville, Douglas Co. – opening at noon

Coos Bay, 1155 S Fifth St.

Coquille, 749 Riverside Dr. Suite B

Cottage Grove – 142 Gateway Blvd. – opening at 10 a.m.

Enterprise – 200 W North St.

Florence – 2056 Hwy 101 N.

Hermiston – 810 South Hwy 395

Hood River – 600 E Marina Way

Junction City – 235 West 4th – opening at noon

Klamath Falls – 1909 Austin St.

La Grande – 3014 Island Ave

Lakeview – 855 South “F” Street

Ontario – 787 SW 7th Place

Prineville – 1595 East Third St. Suite A-3 – opening at 10 a.m.

Redmond – 3835 SW 21st Place – opening at noon

Roseburg – 1331 NE Cedar – opening at noon

Springfield – 204 N 30th Street – opening at noon

The Dalles – 3313 Bret Clodfelter Way

Tillamook – 308 Evergreen Dr. EXPECTED TO OPEN TUESDAY DEPENDING ON CONDITIONS Please check OregonDMV.com first if you have an appointment at one of these two offices: Lincoln City – 4422 NE Devils Lake Blvd, Suite #1

Newport – 158 NE 5th Source: Oregon Department of Transportation _________________________________________

Oregon | Health | Environment | Most Commented on





Articles for September 13, 2020 | Articles for September 14, 2020 | Articles for September 15, 2020