Oregon DMV Call Centers and Most Offices Closed Tuesday

Tuesday September 15, 2020
Sep-14-2020 23:37
Oregon DMV Call Centers and Most Offices Closed TuesdaySalem-News.com
If you have an appointment this week and your office is closed, DMV will contact you to reschedule
(SALEM, Ore.) - DMV call centers and most offices including headquarters in Salem will be closed again Tuesday because of hazardous indoor air quality. Some offices may reopen during the day if air quality improves.
Due to heavy wildfire smoke affecting nearly every part of the state, air conditions are not safe for customers and employees inside most DMV buildings.
Air quality outdoors and driving conditions are so hazardous that the safest option for Oregonians who are not evacuating is to stay indoors.
DMV call centers may not reopen until later this week or next week. When they reopen they may not be fully staffed. Even fully staffed, they are already very busy due to the COVID-19 backlog.
If you have an appointment this week, and your office is closed, the appointment must be rescheduled. DMV will contact you to reschedule your appointment.
We apologize for the short notice. Few staff are available to call customers to cancel appointments, so we are emailing customers whose appointments are canceled. Please check your email.
As conditions improve, DMV is reopening offices on a case-by-case basis.
DMV2U.Oregon.gov is open 24/7 for services that can be done online.
ATTN:
The wildfires devastating Oregon are leaving many without essential documents including things like a driver license, ID card or proof of vehicle ownership.
Most damaged documents can be replaced through an online request at DMV2U.Oregon.gov.
To complete most online transactions, you will need your driver license or ID card number, plus other information known only to you.
If you do not know your card number, call DMV Customer Assistance at 503-945-5000 and they can help you.
(Please note: DMV customer assistance phone lines are closed until further notice due to building closures.)
THESE OFFICES ARE CLOSED TUESDAY
Portland Metro Area:
Southern Oregon:
Salem Metro Area:
Eugene Area:
Central/Eastern Oregon:
THESE OFFICES ARE OPEN TUESDAY
EXPECTED TO OPEN TUESDAY DEPENDING ON CONDITIONS
Please check OregonDMV.com first if you have an appointment at one of these two offices:
Source: Oregon Department of Transportation
