Air Quality Advisory for all of Oregon Extended at Least Through Thursday

|
Tuesday September 15, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Sep-14-2020 16:04TweetFollow @OregonNews
Air Quality Advisory for all of Oregon Extended at Least Through ThursdaySalem-News.com
NOTE: Cloth, dust and surgical masks DO NOT protect from the harmful particles in smoke. Stay Inside.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, Lane Regional Air Protection Agency and the Southwest Washington Clean Air Agency extended an air quality advisory Monday for all regions of Oregon and Southwest Washington due to smoke from fires in Oregon, Washington and California.
DEQ expects the air quality advisory to last at least through Thursday. DEQ and partner agencies will continue to monitor smoke in Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Smoke levels are fluctuating between unhealthy (red) and hazardous (maroon) for Oregon and Southwest Washington. When smoke levels are hazardous everyone needs to take steps to protect themselves.
Smoke levels can change rapidly depending on weather. Check current conditions by visiting the Oregon Smoke Information blog, downloading the free OregonAIR app on your smartphone, or going to on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s AirNow.
Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and worsen some medical conditions. Young children, adults over 65, pregnant women and people with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory conditions are most at risk.
** Información en español **
Protect your health when smoke levels are high:
Cloth, dust and surgical masks don’t protect from the harmful particles in smoke. N95 respirators that are tested to ensure proper fit and that are worn correctly may provide protection. Otherwise, they might just provide a false sense of security. They are not available in children’s sizes and are not recommended for strenuous activities. N95 respirators are in limited supply due to COVID-19.
Additional information on wildfire smoke and COVID-19 can be found on the Centers for Disease Control webpage.
DEQ’s color-coded Air Quality Index provides current air quality conditions and ranks air quality as follows: Green is good. Yellow is moderate. Orange is unhealthy for sensitive groups such as children, seniors, pregnant women and those with respiratory conditions. Red is unhealthy for everyone. Purple is very unhealthy for everyone. Maroon is hazardous.
Find more information: Oregon Smoke Information blog
Several highways and roads are closed around Oregon. Check TripCheck for the latest information.
Articles for September 13, 2020 | Articles for September 14, 2020 | Articles for September 15, 2020
googlec507860f6901db00.html
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.