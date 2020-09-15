|
Tuesday September 15, 2020
|
Sep-14-2020 15:29
Oregon COVID-19 Cases Nearing 30,000
Wildfires and hazardous air conditions have affected COVID-19 testing in Oregon.
(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 511, and there are 151 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 29,484.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:
Clackamas (18), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (3), Jackson (4), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (19), Malheur (13), Marion (11), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (1), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3).
TESTING NOTE: Wildfires and hazardous air conditions have affected COVID-19 testing in Oregon. Over the past several days statewide testing numbers appear to have dipped.
This is a lagging data point as tests are often reported several days after specimen collection. However, due to widespread hazardous conditions, people seeking testing may have declined. OHA will continue to monitor the situation.
The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory (OSPHL) is closed today Monday, Sept. 14, due to indoor air quality which is too hazardous to safely use appropriate air safety equipment including hoods. No specimens will be accepted or tested. Specimens already received at OSPHL are being held at appropriate temperatures pending testing. OSPHL will reopen as soon as air safety standards can be met.
Stay Informed about COVID-19:
Source(s): Oregon Health Authority
