Oregon COVID-19 Cases Nearing 30,000

Wildfires and hazardous air conditions have affected COVID-19 testing in Oregon.







(PORTLAND, Ore.) - COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 511, and there are 151 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 29,484.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties:

Clackamas (18), Columbia (1), Coos (1), Deschutes (3), Douglas (3), Jackson (4), Jefferson (1), Klamath (1), Lane (19), Malheur (13), Marion (11), Morrow (2), Multnomah (27), Polk (1), Umatilla (23), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (18), and Yamhill (3).

Oregon’s 510th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 13, in his residence.

Oregon’s 511th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 20. More details about her death are pending.

TESTING NOTE: Wildfires and hazardous air conditions have affected COVID-19 testing in Oregon. Over the past several days statewide testing numbers appear to have dipped.

This is a lagging data point as tests are often reported several days after specimen collection. However, due to widespread hazardous conditions, people seeking testing may have declined. OHA will continue to monitor the situation.

The Oregon State Public Health Laboratory (OSPHL) is closed today Monday, Sept. 14, due to indoor air quality which is too hazardous to safely use appropriate air safety equipment including hoods. No specimens will be accepted or tested. Specimens already received at OSPHL are being held at appropriate temperatures pending testing. OSPHL will reopen as soon as air safety standards can be met.

Stay Informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response : The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response.

: The Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Office of Emergency Management lead the state response. OHA/coronavirus: See more case and county level data (Oregon)

See more case and county level data (Oregon) United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response. Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

The World Health Organization guides the global response. COVID-NET: A national surveillance network that collects detailed medical information about hospitalized patients.

Source(s): Oregon Health Authority

