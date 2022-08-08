|
Tuesday September 13, 2022
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Sep-13-2022 12:46TweetFollow @OregonNews
GOP, the Law and Order Party (Not)Ralph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary
MAGA loyalists joined in calling for the FBI to be defunded and FBI agents to be arrested.
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - On August 8, 2022, after months of DOJ’s unsuccessful attempts to retrieve presidential documents Trump was unauthorized to take with him after he left office, the FBI executed a court-approved search of former Trump’s Florida home and seized presidential documents including many classified documents.
Shortly thereafter, Trump and a number of his MAGA loyalists called the search a politicized law enforcement act of doing the bidding of the Biden administration in targeting Trump.
He called the search a Democratic “witch hunt,” “a weaponization of the Justice System” and “an attack by Radical Left Democrats”.
This is Trump’s usual modus operandi: Get out in front, ignore inconvenient facts, distort and deflect, and represent himself as the victim of "prosecutorial misconduct" and "lawlessness."
His MAGA loyalists joined in calling for the FBI — the United States’ principal federal law enforcement agency — to be defunded and FBI agents to be arrested.
MAGA Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Arizona), for example, tweeted, "We must destroy the FBI. We must save America. I stand with Donald J. Trump." And remember that Trump and the GOP vigorously opposed the House committee investigation of the January 6 insurrection calling it a "witch hunt".
Trump called these insurrectionist “patriots” and “peaceful people” even though two Capital policemen died and about 150 officers from the Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police Department and local agencies were injured during the riot.
To add insult to injury, Trump said if elected president he would issue full pardons and a government apology to rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. Trump certainly doesn’t sound like a "law and order" man. Clearly, the GOP has given up any claim to be the "law and order" and "tough on crime" party.
_________________________________________
Articles for September 12, 2022 | Articles for September 13, 2022 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Use PayPal to
support
Salem-News.com:
Quick Links
DININGWillamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
AUCTIONS - APPRAISALSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2022 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.