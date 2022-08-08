GOP, the Law and Order Party (Not)

MAGA loyalists joined in calling for the FBI to be defunded and FBI agents to be arrested.







(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - On August 8, 2022, after months of DOJ’s unsuccessful attempts to retrieve presidential documents Trump was unauthorized to take with him after he left office, the FBI executed a court-approved search of former Trump’s Florida home and seized presidential documents including many classified documents.

Shortly thereafter, Trump and a number of his MAGA loyalists called the search a politicized law enforcement act of doing the bidding of the Biden administration in targeting Trump.

He called the search a Democratic “witch hunt,” “a weaponization of the Justice System” and “an attack by Radical Left Democrats”.

This is Trump’s usual modus operandi: Get out in front, ignore inconvenient facts, distort and deflect, and represent himself as the victim of "prosecutorial misconduct" and "lawlessness."

His MAGA loyalists joined in calling for the FBI — the United States’ principal federal law enforcement agency — to be defunded and FBI agents to be arrested.

MAGA Congressman Paul Gosar (R-Arizona), for example, tweeted, "We must destroy the FBI. We must save America. I stand with Donald J. Trump." And remember that Trump and the GOP vigorously opposed the House committee investigation of the January 6 insurrection calling it a "witch hunt".

Trump called these insurrectionist “patriots” and “peaceful people” even though two Capital policemen died and about 150 officers from the Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police Department and local agencies were injured during the riot.

To add insult to injury, Trump said if elected president he would issue full pardons and a government apology to rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol. Trump certainly doesn’t sound like a "law and order" man. Clearly, the GOP has given up any claim to be the "law and order" and "tough on crime" party.

_________________________________________