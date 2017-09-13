SNc Channels:



Sep-12-2017 14:11 TweetFollow @OregonNews Eagle Creek Fire Containment Increased to 11% On the high ridges to the south, away from populated areas, the fire continues burning at low intensity.

As of today, the Eagle Creek fire is 35,588 acres and is 11% contained.

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The Eagle Creek Fire was reported Saturday afternoon, Sept 2nd, at approximately 4:00 in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. The fire grew to 3,000 acres overnight that first night. During the night of September 4th and 5th, east winds, combined with excessive heat caused the fire rapidly increase in size pushing westward. As of the morning of September 5th, the fire had grown to over 20,000 acres and had spotted across the Columbia River into Washington near Archer Mountain. Cooler temperatures and higher humidity levels helped slow fire growth over the next several days. Last night, about 8:00 p.m., skies cleared and burning fuel pockets west of Herman Creek created an impressive plume visible for miles along the Columbia Gorge. The plume was caused by active fire, as light winds funneled up the Herman Creek drainage. With darkness and cooling temperatures, winds were expected to blow the fire back down the drainage across already burned areas. As of today, September 12th, the fire is 35,588 acres and is 11% contained. The spot fires on the west end have been secured. Last night, fire managers attended community meetings in Troutdale and in Cascade Locks. Teams shared current operational information and updated the community on evacuations and road closures. Resource information on the Eagle Creek Fire was shared with both communities and information officers were on hand to answer questions. Conditions will dry out overnight along the ridge tops with humidity dropping as low as 20%. It will remain dry in the morning. Winds will be light overnight becoming westerly and gusting 25 to 35 mph as a cold front moves through the fire area. These conditions could result in increased fire behavior, but are not expected to present a threat to Cascade Locks. A cool, moist trend is predicted to continue Thursday and Friday. Fire Behavior Analysts are predicting low to moderate fire behavior. On the high ridges to the south, away from populated areas, the fire will continue burning at low intensity. Today's plan includes strengthening and holding the containment lines along the I-84 corridor, improving containment lines toward Shell Rock Mountain, and continuing efforts to secure the eastern and southeastern contingency lines. The Oregon Department of Transportation is continuing its work along the I-84 corridor to clear hazards. Fallers are working to clear hazard trees along railroad and power corridors. Helicopter bucket drops are planned for today to cool fire activity in the Herman Creek drainage. Oregon State Fire Marshel crews will continue to work with wildland firefighters by patrolling and providing support along the I-84 corridor. The OSFM mission remains the same: to keep everyone safe and protect structures. Resources Assigned: 25 Crews (5-Type 1, 13-Type 2, 7-Type 2 Initial Attack); 56 Engines; 11 helicopters; 9 dozers; 15 water tenders; 905 personnel. Additional fire, closure and evacuation information can be found at: Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5584/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EagleCreekandIndianCreekFires2017/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/eaglecreekfire

Oregon Smoke Information: https://oregonsmoke.blogspot.com/

Multnomah County Sheriff Flash Alert: https://www.flashalert.net/id/MCSO

Hood River County Sheriff: http://www.hoodriversheriff.com/news/breaking-news/

Road Closures: https://tripcheck.com

Firewise Information: http://www.firewise.org/ Source: Oregon State Fire Marshal; BLM _________________________________________

