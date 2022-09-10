SNc Channels:



Sep-10-2022 10:07 TweetFollow @OregonNews Manchester United Are Coming to Australia This year the club will play in Asia, Australia, and Europe.

"Man United" is a professional football club based in Old Trafford, Greater Manchester, England.

(SALEM, Ore.) - For any sports team, the pre-season tour has become a common practice. Not only are there obvious financial benefits, but it also gives the manager and players time to work together and try to gel as a team. Many of the new players and, in many cases, a new manager have never worked together, and the pre-season matches are invaluable preparation for the coming season. It also gives fans all over the world a chance to see their club play. For many fans based in Asia, North America, and Australasia, it may be the only time they see their favorite teams in person. This year is no different. Many of England's Premier League clubs have embarked on lucrative tours. Manchester United is going through some troubling times, and a major overhaul is being undertaken at the club. The pre-season should indicate if they are on the right track to get back to the high standard expected of such a massive club. This year the club will play in Asia, Australia, and Europe. The tour dates have been announced, and the club is playing in the following countries: A Return to Thailand, July 12th The last time Man United played in Thailand didn’t go according to plan. The team played the Singha All Stars in Bangkok in David Moyes first game as Man Utd manager in 2013. It was not a great start for Sir Alex Ferguson’s replacement, with the team losing 1-0 to the All Stars. Nearly ten years on, the club is returning for a highly anticipated pre-season game against Liverpool. Tickets have already sold out for the match, with locals and many foreign fans eager to see the vastly restructured team. Not only will some of the players play their first game for the club, but new manager Erik Ten Hag will be in charge of his first competitive game. The game will be held on the 12th of July kick-off is at 2 pm GMT at the Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok. Manchester United Are Going to Australia The Australian leg of Manchester United's pre-season tour will feature some big games. The first game sees the club playing in Melbourne for the first time since 1999. United will play Melbourne Victory at the historic Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 15th, starting at 8:10 pm AEST. The next game United play is against Premier League rival Crystal Palace also at Melbourne Cricket Ground, four days later on the 19th of July. The match is due to kick off at 8:10 pm AEST. A packed stadium is guaranteed. The Australian tour continues with a match against Aston Villa being played on the 23rd of July at Perth's Optus Stadium starting at 7:45 pm AEST. For fans wishing to place bets visit bet777 for best odds. A Return to Europe For The Remanding Pre-Season Games Following the Asian and Australian games, a return to more familiar grounds. Manchester United will play Atletico Madrid at the Oslo Ullevaal Stadium, Norway, in a much-anticipated match. Last season United was knocked out of the Champions League by the Spanish side, and many view this game as an actual test of how far the team has improved since an abysmal 2021-2022 season. The game starts at 12:45 pm BST, 30th of July. The final game played before the Premier League starts is a return to Old Trafford against another Spanish side, Rayo Vallecano. This will be the first home game for the club's new players and new manager Erik Ten Hag. The match is due to kick off at 4 pm BST on the 31st of July, and it is expected that United will play many of their youth academy players. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

