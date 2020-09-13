SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Sep-10-2020 23:31 TweetFollow @OregonNews Beachie Creek Fire Looters Arrested After Pursuit Several items were recovered from inside the suspect vehicle

Arrested: 21-year old Anthony Travis Bodda and 36-year old Alexander Justin Jones

Photo: MCSD

(SALEM, Ore.) - Earlier today, at approximately 10:11 a.m., deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious van in the area near Detroit, Oregon. Fire crews also reported seeing the van earlier in the town of Idahna and were concerned it was involved in the recent lootings. Deputies located the van near the Gates area driving at a high rate of speed. Marion County deputies along with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police pursued the vehicle; as reports confirmed the vehicle was in fact involved in the recent lootings. The pursuit continued westbound on Highway 22 taking the exit into the Stayton/Sublimity areas. The suspect vehicle drove onto and through the golf course while deputies set up near Sublimity and successfully deployed spike strips and disabled the vehicle. Two male suspects ran from the vehicle. With the assistance of Linn County’s K9 and other nearby agencies, one suspect was immediately located and taken into custody near the golf course. At the time he was seen as attempting to break into a home. The other male was seen going into a goat shed near the Golf Lane SE area. He was located by a Linn County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit. Both suspects were taken into custody and identified as 21-year old Anthony Travis Bodda and 36-year old Alexander Justin Jones. Sheriff Kast stated, "I am disappointed that while in a state of emergency these people would victimize members of our community. "The women and men of the Marion County Sheriff's Office are committed to holding people accountable if they chose to victimize residents from our evacuated areas. "We will continue to patrol evacuated areas and do our best to protect these areas from criminal behavior." Both suspects were lodged at the Marion County Jail on a public safety override on the following charges: Attempted Theft in the first degree, Burglary in the second degree, Felony Elude, Att. Misdemeanor Elude, and Reckless Driving, Interfering with a Peace Officer, Possession of a Burglary Tool, Reckless Endangering, Criminal Mischief in the first degree and Criminal Trespass in the second degree. Several items were recovered from inside the suspect vehicle and it is estimated that the damage caused to the golf course is $1500. Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office _________________________________________

Oregon | Health | Crime | Most Commented on





Articles for September 9, 2020 | Articles for September 10, 2020 |