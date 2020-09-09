Marion County Declares Emergency Due to wildfires

The emergency declaration allows the county to seek resources from the state government.







(SALEM, Ore.) - The Marion County Board of Commissioners has declared a State of Emergency for Marion County due to rapidly spreading wildfires in the county. Fires are expected to continue and have required evacuations.

The emergency declaration allows the county to seek resources from the state government and implements the county’s Emergency Operations Plan. It provides for emergency purchasing procedures and more flexibility for personnel utilization.

See the updated fire map here: OREGON FIRES

The county will take all necessary steps to coordinate response and recovery from this emergency.

Commissioner Colm Willis, chair, said, “Our sheriff’s deputies and police and fire agencies were heroic and aided hundreds of people last night in the midst of fire.

"We will continue to work around the clock to protect our communities. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has lost homes or loved ones in this horrible fire.”

Current evacuations include:

Level 3: “Go”:



Lyons

Mehama

Detroit

Idanha

Hwy. 214 north of Silver Falls State Park to Scotts Mills

Level 2 evacuations: “Be Set”:



Stayton

Sublimity

Aumsville

Silverton

Hwy. 213 west Mt. Angel Silverton to Drakes Crossing

An evacuation staging area has been established at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. Additional information is available at (503) 391-7294.

