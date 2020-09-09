Marion County Declares Emergency Due to wildfires

|
Wednesday September 9, 2020
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Sep-08-2020 12:52TweetFollow @OregonNews
Marion County Declares Emergency Due to wildfiresSalem-News.com
The emergency declaration allows the county to seek resources from the state government.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The Marion County Board of Commissioners has declared a State of Emergency for Marion County due to rapidly spreading wildfires in the county. Fires are expected to continue and have required evacuations.
The emergency declaration allows the county to seek resources from the state government and implements the county’s Emergency Operations Plan. It provides for emergency purchasing procedures and more flexibility for personnel utilization.
See the updated fire map here: OREGON FIRES
The county will take all necessary steps to coordinate response and recovery from this emergency.
Commissioner Colm Willis, chair, said, “Our sheriff’s deputies and police and fire agencies were heroic and aided hundreds of people last night in the midst of fire.
"We will continue to work around the clock to protect our communities. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has lost homes or loved ones in this horrible fire.”
Current evacuations include:
Level 3: “Go”:
Level 2 evacuations: “Be Set”:
An evacuation staging area has been established at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. Additional information is available at (503) 391-7294.
_________________________________________
Articles for September 7, 2020 | Articles for September 8, 2020 | Articles for September 9, 2020
Support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.