Wednesday September 9, 2020
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Sep-08-2020 12:52printcomments

Marion County Declares Emergency Due to wildfires

Salem-News.com

The emergency declaration allows the county to seek resources from the state government.

oregon fires

(SALEM, Ore.) - The Marion County Board of Commissioners has declared a State of Emergency for Marion County due to rapidly spreading wildfires in the county. Fires are expected to continue and have required evacuations.

The emergency declaration allows the county to seek resources from the state government and implements the county’s Emergency Operations Plan. It provides for emergency purchasing procedures and more flexibility for personnel utilization.

See the updated fire map here: OREGON FIRES

The county will take all necessary steps to coordinate response and recovery from this emergency.

Commissioner Colm Willis, chair, said, “Our sheriff’s deputies and police and fire agencies were heroic and aided hundreds of people last night in the midst of fire.

"We will continue to work around the clock to protect our communities. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has lost homes or loved ones in this horrible fire.”

Current evacuations include:

Level 3: “Go”:

  • Lyons
  • Mehama
  • Detroit
  • Idanha
  • Hwy. 214 north of Silver Falls State Park to Scotts Mills

    • Level 2 evacuations: “Be Set”:

  • Stayton
  • Sublimity
  • Aumsville
  • Silverton
  • Hwy. 213 west Mt. Angel Silverton to Drakes Crossing

    • An evacuation staging area has been established at the Oregon State Fairgrounds. Additional information is available at (503) 391-7294.

    _________________________________________



    Salem-News.com Top Stories

    Comments Leave a comment on this story.
    Name:

    All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


    [Return to Top]
    ©2020 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


    Articles for September 7, 2020 | Articles for September 8, 2020 | Articles for September 9, 2020     		Your customers are looking: Advertise on Salem-News.com!
    Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.
    The NAACP of the Willamette Valley
    Support
    Salem-News.com:
    Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
    Sean Flynn was a photojournalist in Vietnam, taken captive in 1970 in Cambodia and never seen again.
    Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2020 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
    Terms of Service | Privacy Policy