Commercial Fire in Downtown Salem

Salem-News.com

Three alarm fire on Division in downtown Salem.

Salem Fire
Salem Firefighters on the scene of a 3-alarm fire.
Photo: Salem Police

(SALEM, Ore.) - Salem Firefighters are on the scene of a three alarm structure fire at 110 Division Street Northeast in Salem.

The fire has forced road closures at Front Street Northeast and D Street Northeast, as well as a road closure at Front Street Northeast just south of Division Street Northeast.

Units are working on extinguishment, while police officers are assisting fire department personnel with pedestrian and vehicle traffic control. Traffic will be diverted from the area until the fire can be extinguished.

Source: Salem Police

