How Oregon Residents are Saving Money Through Coupons

(SALEM, Ore.) - If it seems like the cost of living is increasing yet your salary isn’t keeping pace then you’re part of the many who feel the same way. Times are tough and people are doing what they can just to get by and survive. Oregon residents seem to be taking full advantage of a simple and quick way to save money and that’s the use of coupons. Not convinced that couponing is for you? Here’s a look at how coupons can save you money. Everyone is Using Them Nowadays The first thing you'll want to push out of your head is that coupons are just for those who are tight on cash. In reality, coupons are being used by people in all income and age ranges nowadays. People just can't seem to pass up a chance to save money, especially when you factor in the struggles this past decade has seen in the economy. It's easy to find statistics where couponing is concerned, but what may come as a surprise is just how many people are using them. According to NCH, in the year 2013 there were 2.8 billion coupons used in the U.S. alone. RetailMeNot released stats that stated that more than half of consumers use a coupon for one in every four purchases they make. Of course, the fact that digital coupons are now being used and are so readily available will help these numbers to grow. According to eMarketer, this year alone will see a rise of 3.8% in the use of digital coupons. What Are the Coupons Being Used On? So just what are all these coupons being used on? Pretty much everything! Here in Oregon, the most popular use of coupons is on arts and crafts items, this according to SumoCoupon. Of course, that’s not the only thing that coupons are being used on. Other popular categories include fast food, gas, travel, activities/adventures, restaurants, pet supplies, beauty products, clothing, tools, and more. The Rise of Digital Coupons As mentioned, digital coupons have really enjoyed quite a jump in popularity over the past couple of years. Consumers can now visit dedicated websites and apps that curate all the latest coupons for them to access. This makes couponing a whole lot faster and easier on consumers. Just take a look at the popular Couponcoder.com website, which is filled with all kinds of shopping discounts. Coupons are divided into the categories of tech, fitness, retail, car rental, vacations, hotels, and flights just to make the browsing experience that much easier. Each day the site is updated so that visitors don't have to scroll through expired content. This means that there are fresh promo codes and deals on a daily basis. Take Part in the Savings If you’ve been unaware of the couponing trend and haven’t yet given it a try, it’s time to check out just how much it has changed over the past few years. Coupons are easier and faster to find than ever before, and the savings can add up very fast. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

