Sep-03-2021 16:24 TweetFollow @OregonNews 27 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Oregon Today Oregon reports 2,449 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 27 new deaths.

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - There are 27 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,248. The Oregon Health Authority also reported 2,449 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 281,513. Cases and COVID-19 deaths The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (19), Benton (18), Clackamas (180), Clatsop (27), Columbia (43), Coos (43), Crook (26), Curry (11), Deschutes (149), Douglas (146), Grant (9), Harney (13), Hood River (8), Jackson (202), Jefferson (22), Josephine (119), Klamath (38), Lane (175), Lincoln (51), Linn (131), Malheur (16), Marion (247), Morrow (14), Multnomah (248), Polk (28), Sherman (3), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (84), Union (22), Wallowa (3), Wasco (22), Washington (238) and Yamhill (65). Oregon’s 3,222nd COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 22 at her residence. Oregon’s 3,223rd COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 21 at her residence. Oregon’s 3,224th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man from Clatsop County who tested positive on Aug.12 and died on Aug. 22 at his residence. Oregon’s 3,225th COVID-19 death is a 44-year-old man from Clatsop County who first became positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 11. Location of death being confirmed. Oregon’s 3,226th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 25 at her residence. Oregon’s 3,227th COVID-19 death is a 41-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 28 at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center. Oregon’s 3,228th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Gilliam County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 24 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. Oregon’s 3,229th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 1 at Mercy Medical Center. Oregon’s 3,230th COVID-19 death is a 45-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 1 at Mercy Medical Center. Oregon’s 3,231st COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Aug. 29 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Oregon’s 3,232nd COVID-19 death is a 101-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 18 at her residence. Oregon’s 3,233rd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 31 at Providence Medford Medical Center. Oregon’s 3,234th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 30 and died on Aug. 30 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Oregon’s 3,235th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 31 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Oregon’s 3,236th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Aug. 31 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Oregon’s 3,237th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 31 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Oregon’s 3,238th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 20 at his residence. Oregon’s 3,239th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Sept. 1 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Oregon’s 3,240th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 20 at his residence. Oregon’s 3,241st COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Sept. 1 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Oregon’s 3,22nd COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 15 and died on Aug. 31 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Oregon’s 3,243rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Aug. 30 at Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital. Oregon’s 3,244th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Aug. 31 at Salem Hospital. Oregon’s 3,245th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Sept. 1 at Legacy Mt Hood Medical Center. Oregon’s 3,246th COVID-19 death is a 26-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Aug. 2 at Legacy Mt Hood Medical Center. Oregon’s 3,247th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Sept. 1 at Legacy Mt Hood Medical Center. Oregon’s 3,248th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Aug. 31 at Grande Ronde Hospital. COVID-19 hospitalizations The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,131, which is 47 fewer than yesterday. There are 308 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 50 fewer than yesterday. There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (9% availability) and 376 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,315 (9% availability). Available Beds The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity. Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain. More information about hospital capacity can be found here. Vaccinations in Oregon Today, OHA reported that 11,496 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 1. Of this total, 5,113 were administered on Sept. 1: 2,733 were initial doses and 1,651 were second doses. The remaining 5,113 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 1. The seven-day running average is now 8,795 doses per day. Oregon has now administered 2,827,487 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,851,033 first and second doses of Moderna and 200,749 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 2,641,129 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,411,810 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. These data are preliminary and subject to change. Source: Oregon Health Authority _________________________________________

