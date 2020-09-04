SNc Channels:



Quick Blackjack Tips for Beginners Stuck at home and want to polish some skills? Read on!

(SALEM, Ore.) - Want to learn how to fool the pros and play like the big guys? Check out these beginner tips to avoid novice mistakes. Anticipate rule changes Assuming the basic rules for the game are understood, it´s essential to be aware of the various additional practices applied by each new slot machines. Of course, this depends on the establishment, but it´s better to know what to expect than being caught off-guard at the moment. A common variation is for the dealer to reveal every other card dealt, allowing for fellow gamblers to see it. Ask about the method before playing. Don´t break the bank There is specific terminology you’ll need to learn when learning to play. However, the best word for beginners to know is ‘stake.’ The term refers to the money available in the ‘casino bank’ that is risked in each hand. In other words, be aware of how much money is being risked. The famous ‘all or nothing’ principle is probably not the best option unless you’re very confident and experienced. Besides, there´s no harm in starting slow. Practice that Poker face Yes, mastering the art of a Poker face is essential to this mind-intriguing game. Despite the name’s origin from the game of Poker, it is fully applicable to the essence of blackjack. The term ¨Poker face¨ has many interpretations, but essentially the point is not to show a ‘counting face.’ Since blackjack is a game of numbers, it´s hard to avoid looking at the ceiling while silently counting the numbers on the cards. But this signals to other players that you may be having a high score already. Also, it’s hard to restrain yourself in those moments of joy when you have a nice hand. Simply put, just be neutral. Rule of thumb: between 2-6 cards per round Blackjack is a speedy game to play. It can be as short as a few seconds or perhaps as long as a full minute, which still isn’t much time. Expect to get anywhere between 2 and 6 cards per round. At minimum, you may have two 10s, with only one point missing from the glorious 21 and keeping your hand in a good position. Or it could be the opposite with a deck containing five 1´s. Both examples are unlikely, but not impossible, so just keep an eye on how many cards there are in your hand and how many more could be received. These simple but effective beginner tips will take the beginner’s nerves away and give gamblers the confidence to start playing. With a little offstage preparation and a professional Poker face, you´ll be playing with the the pro gamblers without delay. Enjoy the game! Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

