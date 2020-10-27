Tim King: The Man I Never Met But Will Never Forget

SNc Channels:



Oct-27-2020 19:31

Obituary for Tim King from Alexandria, Egypt

Husband and wife news team, Tim and Bonnie King launched Salem-News.com in 2004.

(ALEXANDRIA, Egypt) - I got to know Tim through my collaboration with Salem-News.com (a distinguished online site that promotes world peace & advocates free speech & human rights). I am Ashraf Ezzat, a medical doctor from Alexandria Egypt. Like Tim, I had many passions, for I’m also an independent documentary filmmaker and author. Not to mention that I do a lot of research about the history of Ancient Egypt & that of the Near East. Such a hot spot in the ancient & modern world. One key & sensitive political issue that Tim was personally keen to constantly highlight in Salem-News is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Tim was open about his support for the Palestinian right of freedom. He was very much opposed & troubled by American & European policy of turning a blind eye to the atrocities & violations of human rights the Israeli government commits regularly against Palestinians. I used to post my articles & videos at “Veterans Today” and one of the editors there introduced me to Tim King (I think that was back in 2011) and instantly he welcomed me on the board of international authors on Salem-News.com. I was active on Salem-News for over 6 years till 2017 when I decided to dedicate more of my time for documentary filmmaking. During those years I got to know and collaborate with one of the nicest, kindest, and most sincere advocate for human rights and world peace. His name is Tim King. I send my condolences to Bonnie King & family. I will not write a cliché obituary, rather I will mention Tim in one of the ancient Egyptian prayers/hymns "usually cited inside royal temples & tombs". It goes like this: “Homage to thee … O thou lord of lightness Thou who art at the head of the great house … Prince of night and thick darkness … He comes to thee a pure soul O, grant thou unto him His mouth that he may speak therewith, And guide thou to him, his heart In the season when there are thick clouds And enormous darkness ...” ---Funerary Hymn from the Egyptian Book of the Dead ______________________________________________________ Dr. Ashraf Ezzat, Writer is an Egyptian medical doctor whose passion has always been writing. He says of all the human-related studies, he finds himself attracted to history. Ashraf stresses that history helps us understand change and how the society we live in came to be. He says Egyptology holds a special place in his heart, for Egypt is where the human conscience sprouted. In ancient Egypt all things civilized began to evolve. "I write articles and share posts of interest to me and hopefully to a lot of people." Dr. Ashraf Ezzat says you can drop him a line any time at: amenhotep.55@gmail.com. "I like to exchange knowledge and experience, I think that`s what Blogging is all about." (written by Editor Tim King) _________________________________________

