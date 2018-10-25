SNc Channels:



Oct-23-2018 20:58 TweetFollow @OregonNews Aurora Man in Custody after Hit and Run Crash with School Bus There were 20 children on the bus at the time of the crash.

A crash just north of the city of Donald left a a 2018 Peterbuilt box truck and a North Marion School Bus with 20 kids on board damaged and in the roadway. A third vehicle had fled the scene.

Photo: MCSO

(DONALD, Ore.) - An Aurora man is in custody today after fleeing the scene of a crash involving another vehicle and a school bus full of children. At 8:45am this morning, Marion County Deputies were called to Butteville Rd NE & Ehlen Rd NE just north of the city of Donald where they found a 2009 International School Bus and a 2018 Peterbuilt box truck with damage in the roadway. A third vehicle, a black SUV had fled the scene. According to Deputies, the preliminary investigation revealed that the Peterbuilt truck operated by 49-year old Timothy Brown, of Sheridan, was traveling west on Ehlen Rd NE. As Brown approached the intersection with Butteville Rd NE, a black SUV driving eastbound made a left hand turn in front of him. Brown hit the SUV at approximately 55 mph causing it to spin and crash into the left front portion of the school bus that was sitting on Butteville Rd NE at the stop sign, waiting to turn. There were 20 children on the bus at the time of the crash. The North Marion School District Bus was operated by 48-year old Robin Martin, of Canby. Martin and four children had complaints of pain, no other injuries were reported. Another school bus arrived on scene to transport the children to school. None of the involved parties were transported to the hospital. A witness to the crash gave a description of the SUV, driver and a direction of travel. Deputies were able to locate fresh tire tracks in a gravel driveway a short distance away. Deputies contacted 40-year old Victor Arnoldo Guevara, of Aurora at the residence and he was taken into custody without incident. Guevara was booked into the Marion County Jail; charged with Failure to perform duties of a driver when property is damaged and Failure to perform duties of a driver to injured persons. Source: Marion Co. Sheriff's Office _________________________________________

