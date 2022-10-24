Portland Man Killed When Over 45 Vehicles Crash on I-5

One fatality and 4 subjects were transported to area hospitals.



Photo: Oregon State Police



(EUGENE, Ore.) - About 8:00 a.m. Thursday, October 19, Oregon State Police Troopers responded to a major multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 5 between milepost 228 and 211. Preliminary estimates of involved vehicles are 15 to 20 Commercial Motor Vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles with one confirmed fatality.

Interstate 5 southbound was completely blocked with a detour in place and remained closed most of the day. Interstate 5 northbound was open but moving slowly.

The Oregon Department of Transportation temporarily dropped the cable barrier to detour vehicles caught in the gridlock on Interstate 5. School buses from Eugene arrived on the scene to assist in relocating 30-40 stranded motorists to Pioneer Villa at exit 216.

Total numbers of involved vehicles may not ever be fully known. Upon dropping the cable barrier to allow first responders ingress/egress, many drivable vehicles within the crash zone drove over the barrier and left the scene.

4 subjects were transported to area hospitals, one in serious condition. The name of the single fatality has been released, 29-year old Phillip Frye, of Portland.

DEQ and HAZMAT responded to approximately 6 of the CMVs that were leaking fluids onto the roadway. Several public safety agencies assisted. Members of the Oregon State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit were on the scene.

Source: Oregon State Police

_________________________________________