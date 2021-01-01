Armond Harper Homicide Remains Unsolved After Three Years

(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The Portland Police Bureau, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for the public's help to solve the 2018 homicide of Armond Harper.

October 19, 2018, just before 10 a.m., Portland Police Bureau officers responded to the report of a shooting at North Rosa Parks Way and North Albina Avenue.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and located 42-year-old Armond Ramoan Harper suffering from a gunshot wound.

Passersby were providing medical aid to the victim prior to police and EMS arrival. Harper was transported by ambulance to a Portland hospital for treatment to life-threatening injuries.

Medical personnel were unable to save Harper's life and he died early the next day.

Witnesses described the suspect as a Black male in his 20s, medium build, wearing gray or black clothing, and that he ran out of the area, northbound on North Mississippi Avenue.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Anyone wishing to submit a secure and anonymous tip regarding any unsolved felony crime should visit www.crimestoppersoforegon.com/ or visit the App Store and download P3 Tips for your smart phone or tablet.

