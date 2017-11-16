Thursday November 16, 2017
Oct-16-2017

US Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah and Congressman Tom Marino Exposed

Marianne Skolek-Perez Salem-News.com Investigative Reporter

Hatch has sealed the report and it has never been made public.

Orrin Hatch
US Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah and Congressman Tom Marino of Pennsylvania. They are now exposed for their contribution to the Tsunami of prescription opioid addictions and deaths ravaging our country.

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - This is the email I sent to every Attorney General and people in high places, today:

It has not been a coincidence that in the past couple of years my articles for Salem-News.com and Global News Centre.com have focused on US Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah and Congressman Tom Marino of Pennsylvania.

They are now exposed for their contribution to the Tsunami of prescription opioid addictions and deaths ravaging our country. Hopefully Mr. Hatch will be made to release the US Senate Finance Committee investigation launched in 2012 into the prescription opioid epidemic.

Hatch has sealed the report and it has never been made public. Joe Rannazzisi, former DEA Deputy Chief, is a hero in every sense of the word and I am proud to know him.

See also: https://lnkd.in/dcqtrrU

_________________________________________



All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


