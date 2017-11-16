US Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah and Congressman Tom Marino Exposed

(MYRTLE BEACH, SC) - This is the email I sent to every Attorney General and people in high places, today:

“ It has not been a coincidence that in the past couple of years my articles for Salem-News.com and Global News Centre.com have focused on US Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah and Congressman Tom Marino of Pennsylvania.



They are now exposed for their contribution to the Tsunami of prescription opioid addictions and deaths ravaging our country. Hopefully Mr. Hatch will be made to release the US Senate Finance Committee investigation launched in 2012 into the prescription opioid epidemic.



Hatch has sealed the report and it has never been made public. Joe Rannazzisi, former DEA Deputy Chief, is a hero in every sense of the word and I am proud to know him. ”

See also: https://lnkd.in/dcqtrrU

