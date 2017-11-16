Schrader Slams Trump Announcement to End Cost Lowering Health Care Payments as Pure Spite

|
Thursday November 16, 2017
Schrader Slams Trump Announcement to End Cost Lowering Health Care Payments as Pure SpiteSalem-News.com
There is no practical or necessary reason...other than to deliberately and actively take away health care.
(WASHINGTON, D.C.) - Congressman Kurt Schrader (OR-05) issued the following statement in response to the President’s announcement to stop cost sharing reduction (CSR) payments for the individual health insurance exchange. It’s estimated that ending CSR payments will hike exchange-plan premiums an average of 20 percent.
Over the summer, Congressman Schrader led the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus in rolling out a plan to stabilize the individual marketplace and improve the Affordable Care Act. His plan, which came after months of discussions with insurers, providers, experts and constituents, calls for bringing CSR payments under Congressional purview and establishing mandatory funding for the payments.
Source: Office of Oregon Congressman Kurt Schrader
