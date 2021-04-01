The Havana Syndrome in a Nutshell

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - In 2016, a number of U.S. diplomats, CIA officers, and other federal officials stationed at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba suffered traumatic neurological injuries supposedly caused by some kind of sonic wave machine.

No other employees or residents of the hotel where some of these diplomats were staying reported similar illnesses.

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) suspect the cause is directed energy, possibly microwaves, presumably targeted at the embassy and their residences. This is a leading theory only and so far no suspects have been identified.

The U.S. Department of State has referred to the events as "unexplained health incidents;” others have dubbed the incidents as the “Havana Syndrome.”

NASEM described a typical incident, "An individual assigned to the U.S. Embassy in Cuba was awakened one night at home in Havana in 2016 by severe pain and a sensation of intense pressure in the face, a loud piercing sound in one ear with directional features, and acute disequilibrium and nausea.

"Symptoms of vestibular and cognitive dysfunction ensued. A handful of other cases involving colleagues with similar features began that year, and others in the next. Few people were aware of these cases until spring 2017."

Media reports indicate a total of 130 possible cases by the end of May 2021, rising to more than 200 possible cases by mid-September 2021.

Incidents were reported by U.S. officials in Washington, D.C., China, Vietnam, Russia, Poland, Georgia; Taiwan; and Australia. Other reports came from Colombia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Austria, Germany, and India.

On October 10, 2021, President Biden signed into law legislation that closes a loophole in the Federal Employees’ Compensation Act that would normally not cover damage to organs such as the brain and heart.

The Helping American Victims Afflicted by Neurological Attacks (HAVANA) Act authorizes the CIA Director and the Secretary of State to provide financial support for personnel suffering brain injuries.

Were embassy staff victims of a mysterious new secret weapon that produced the Havana Syndrome or is this just a mass psychogenic illness?

As reports of incidents increase, the Havana Syndrome is getting more high-level attention.

Supposedly, an investigation is ongoing but as yet no specific conclusions have been reached. Stay tuned.

