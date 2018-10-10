SNc Channels:



20 Healthy Lifestyle Tips for School and College Students Decisions made in these vital years will create lifelong habits.

(SALEM, Ore.) - High school and college are both an integral part of a student’s life. The time spent studying can shape the future of a student in many ways. That time also results in formation of habits that can alter their future, for good or for bad. College life is full of opportunities and challenges as students get exposure to the outer world. During these years some of the challenges can have positive learning experiences while some can be hazardous to their health. The school years are the foundation of a student's lifelong habits. Unfortunately, students often get so engrossed with studies that they forget to take care of themselves. It has been proven that that students who do not have access to healthy foods do not learn as efficiently as those who do. So, it is important to make sure that one eats well, exercises regularly and takes time out to enjoy themselves as well. Listed below are some lifestyle tips that will definitely give individuals a step-up in finding ways to stay healthy: Eat a healthy diet: Never compromise on this. Eating a healthy diet helps students to maintain an optimum weight and also boosts the immunity. Firstly, a student should never compromise on their breakfast, as a sufficient first meal avoids them from overeating throughout the day.

It is always advised to eat everything in moderation. Also, snacking on healthy food options is a great way to keep the consumption of calories in check. Students generally develop a habit of binging on fast food. Such food items should be consumed in moderation and should not replace the regular meals. Drink plenty of water: Staying hydrated is very important for carrying out vital functions of the body. It also keeps from overeating since drinking water will trick the brain into thinking that the person is already full. Drinking water replenishes the body and provides enough energy throughout the day. Exercising is wise: It has been said numerous times that exercising is good for health. This physical activity is necessary as it improves the memory and helps in staying energized throughout the day. It is obvious as students amid classes tend to lose concentration and feel dizzy.

A regular stretching is good for muscles as it improves blood circulation and energy prevention. Sleeping enough: Sleeping properly is one of the important habits students should develop at early stages. Sleeping should be a priority for attaining sound health. A continuous sleep of 7-8 hours is mandatory as it makes students feel good about themselves. Student can take power naps between to keep themselves fresh and keep them active throughout the day.

A power nap in between breaks work a lot as they make you feel fresh and keeps you going for the remaining day. Avoid too much of caffeine: Intake of caffeine and energy drinks can hinder the development of bones in the body of students, as it interferes with the absorption of calcium in the body. Furthermore, it can lead to drastic gain in weight. Do not smoke: Smoking is one of the worst habits that students can develop during their academic years. Smoking is the major cause of health issues that can be fatal if not stopped at early stage. Smoking can cause infertility and can affect breathing. It also increases the risk of respiratory tract infections. Stay away from alcohol: Inculcating the habit of consuming alcohol is very common among students. This is due to various factors such as peer pressure, and curiosity to try it once. It is important to keep in mind that consuming alcohol does more harm than good. It leads to dehydration and affects the mental growth. Walk a lot: It is advised to walk 10,000 steps per day, but for many people it gets difficult to achieve it in their daily routine. Therefore, to increase your step count students can inculcate habit of walking till their classroom or park their vehicles farther away from their college. Get your dinner done by 8PM: Dinner should be taken before 8pm as it will give ample time to digest the food before sleeping. Eating the dinner at wee hours result in adding extra kilos thus gaining weight. Eat more fruits and veggies: Fruits and veggies are nourishing in any form as they contain fiber that keeps the digestive system healthy. Do stretching exercises: Regular stretching is good for the muscles and it is an effective way to increase blood circulation. One should stretch daily, especially before working out. Try doing a routine of push-ups, squats and lunges between the hectic schedule. Switch off your devices before sleeping: Students these days are so obsessed with social media that they scroll through their accounts while they are in bed. But it is important to know that the light emitted by the device can stimulate the brain, making it more difficult to sleep. Set a routine and stick to it: Set a routine to be in bed at the same time every night, as this prepares the body to shut down for the night. Keep your hands neat and clean: It is important to keep hands neat and clean, especially for students as they indulge in various physical activities in their academic schedule. Inculcating this habit can keep number of illnesses at bay. Students can carry hand sanitizer to their school or college. Indulge in a hobby: Hobbies are a great way to release stress and also helps in developing your creative side. Trying new activities can help students explore their passion. Set your goals: Students should have an idea of what they want to achieve in their school or college and their personal life. They should set a specific goal and work towards achieving them. Jotting them down will help in keeping a track of their goals. Learn time management: Students, both in school and college have lots of responsibilities. So, the ability to manage time and making a plan to accomplish the goals helps staying stress-free and allows them to focus better. Talk and share your experiences: College can be an exciting time for students as it allows them to open up to new life experiences. Some students feel the sign of depression, anxiety and sadness. Student should consult a doctor to overcome such conditions. Accept changes: Walking into college life from school life is a great experience for everyone. However, it can be challenging and unpleasant. Students should always be ready to embrace new changes in their life as these experiences will help them grow into a better person. Be helpful: The best way to feel good is to give lend help to others. Students should find a cause that they believe in and donate their time to help others. This activity can help them improve many areas of their life. The experiences of college and high school can be rewarding. But life just does not end there, and there is a long way to go. To take on new challenges students have to be open-minded, tolerant, and prepared for change, while also brave and forthright in their convictions. These above mentioned lifestyle tips will surely help them in the long run. Additionally if something serious happen, quickly consult with a doctor. These days you can easily get an Online Doctor Consultation for Free. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

