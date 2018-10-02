Portugal.The Man Wins OMHOF Album and Artist Awards for 2018

SNc Channels:



(PORTLAND, Ore.) - The 12th Annual Oregon Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) Induction & Concert will be held on Saturday, October 13th at 7pm at the Aladdin Theater. The concert will feature performances by The Kingsmen, Monti Amundson Trio and Ural Thomas and the Pain. Tony Starlight wills MC the event, which will feature a live auction of autographed guitars including: Robert Plant, Willie Nelson, Jackson Browne, Adam Ant, George Thorogood and Steve Miller. Proceeds from this event help support our music education, scholarship programs, and inductions. The Oregon Music Hall of Fame is proud to announce the winners of the 2018 Artist of the Year and Album of the Year: Portugal. The Man wins in both categories with their 8th release, Woodstock, and with an exciting year on the road and on the radio. The band found success with recent singles, “Live in the Moment” and “Feel It Still.” "Feel It Still" became the band's biggest hit single to date in the United States, reaching #1 on the Billboard Alternative Hot 100 Airplay, and Pop Songs charts and becoming a Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. On January 28, 2018, "Feel It Still" Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards and would go on to win the Alternative Rock Song of the Year at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The band also received the ASCAP Vanguard Award at the ASCAP Pop Music Awards in April 2018. In December of 2013, Portugal. The Man performed a benefit for OMHOF in cooperation with KNRK and raised $5600 for the Hall’s scholarship fund. The band performed during the March for Our Lives on March 24, 2018 in Portland in support of the student led movement for better gun control in America, which began at Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. As vocalist John Gourley explains “Portland is a city that doesn't judge you for being you.” In 1965, another great Portland band was setting records for touring and sales across the country. The Kingsmen, formed in 1959, recorded “Louie Louie” in 1963. Somehow, the single, generated a huge response from listeners in Boston and a controversy regarding the lyrics spread across America. In the next few years the song hit #2 in Billboard and #1 in Cashbox. Apart from two breaks (during the psychedelic and disco eras), and several personnel changes along the way, the Kingsmen have performed ever since at concerts, corporate events, beach parties, and parades throughout North America. They will headline the OMHOF Induction Ceremony after sets by Ural Thomas and the Pain and ‘Big Monti’ Amundson. _________________________________________

