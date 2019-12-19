Holiday Weekend DUII Saturation Patrol

|
Thursday December 19, 2019
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Nov-29-2019 14:16TweetFollow @OregonNews
Holiday Weekend DUII Saturation PatrolSalem-News.com
Should you be driving? THINK before you get behind the wheel.
(SALEM, Ore.) - This weekend, law enforcement is participating in a Thanksgiving holiday high visibility enforcement saturation patrol.
To support this effort, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is partnering with Oregon State Police and local law enforcement agencies including Polk County Sheriff’s Office; Independence Police Department; Monmouth Police Department; Dallas Police Department; Salem Police Department; Grand Ronde Tribal Police Department; and, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Salem.
Law enforcement will have their kickoff meeting at 6 pm tonight, in Independence.
This "high visibility" campaign is expected to raise public awareness about the importance of planning ahead before drinking or using impairing substances, to ensure a safe drive home.
Drivers need to think before they get behind the wheel this holiday period. Plan ahead and use a non-drinking sober designated driver, Uber, taxi, or other form of ride sharing service to get home safely.
If you choose to drive impaired, specially trained officers will be on the road looking for you!
For those personally impacted by drunk driving, drugged driving, and underage drinking consequences, MADD Victim Services are available at no charge. MADD serves one person every fifteen minutes through local victim advocates and MADD’s 24-Hour Victim Help Line, 1-877-MADD-HELP.
Source: OSP
_________________________________________
Salem-News Traffic Related Links: Road Conditions | Road Cameras | Seven day weather forecast
Oregon | Traffic | Duii | Most Commented on
Articles for November 29, 2019 |
Quick Links
DININGSalem's Best Pizza
Walery's Premium Pizza
Dine on the Queen
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
MUST SEE SALEMOregon Capitol Tours
Capitol History Gateway
Historical Ghost Tours
Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
Willamette University
Goudy Commons Cafe
Willamette River Ride
Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
Historic Home Tours:
Deepwood Museum
The Bush House
Gaiety Hollow Garden
OREGON AUCTIONSAuction Masters & Appraisals
CONSTRUCTION SERVICESRoofing and Contracting
Sheridan, Ore.
ONLINE SHOPPINGSpecial Occasion Dresses
Advertise with Salem-NewsContact:
AdSales@Salem-News.com
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.