Holiday Weekend DUII Saturation Patrol

(SALEM, Ore.) - This weekend, law enforcement is participating in a Thanksgiving holiday high visibility enforcement saturation patrol.

To support this effort, Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is partnering with Oregon State Police and local law enforcement agencies including Polk County Sheriff’s Office; Independence Police Department; Monmouth Police Department; Dallas Police Department; Salem Police Department; Grand Ronde Tribal Police Department; and, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Salem.

Law enforcement will have their kickoff meeting at 6 pm tonight, in Independence.

This "high visibility" campaign is expected to raise public awareness about the importance of planning ahead before drinking or using impairing substances, to ensure a safe drive home.

Drivers need to think before they get behind the wheel this holiday period. Plan ahead and use a non-drinking sober designated driver, Uber, taxi, or other form of ride sharing service to get home safely.

If you choose to drive impaired, specially trained officers will be on the road looking for you!

For those personally impacted by drunk driving, drugged driving, and underage drinking consequences, MADD Victim Services are available at no charge. MADD serves one person every fifteen minutes through local victim advocates and MADD’s 24-Hour Victim Help Line, 1-877-MADD-HELP.

Source: OSP

