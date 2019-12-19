SW Oregon Expects Historic Storm

|
Thursday December 19, 2019
Nov-25-2019 19:55TweetFollow @OregonNews
SW Oregon Expects Historic StormSalem-News.com Weather
Expect delays, poor driving conditions in SW Oregon
(MEDFORD, Ore.) - Hazardous pre-holiday travel conditions will plague drivers throughout southwest Oregon beginning Tuesday with the arrival of severe winter storm described by forecasters as “historic”.
Drivers should expect damaging winds, especially on the south coast and blizzard conditions with low snow levels in the mountain passes.
“If people can leave today, now is the time,” said ODOT District Manager Jerry Marmon. “Travel Tuesday into Wednesday is forecast to be the worst, with conditions improving for Thanksgiving Day.”
South coast wind gusts of more than 75 mph are predicted. Six to 12 inches of snow are expected to fall on the I-5 corridor in Oregon and higher amounts in the Cascade passes.
Travelers should plan extra time to get to their destinations and prepare for delays and severe weather conditions. Forecasters say another weather system, but not as severe, is expected this weekend.
Monitor travel conditions at Tripcheck in Oregon and Quickmap in California as well as the latest National Weather Forecasts. Travelers should make sure their vehicles are winter ready with chains and traction tires.
“Drivers should carry tire chains or devices and know how to install them, pack warm clothing such as hats and gloves, water and snacks,” said Marmon.
A full list of winter driving tips can be found on Tripcheck.
In the event of delays or road closures, drivers should not venture away from state highways and follow GPS “short cuts” on forest roads.
“Be prepared for delays and make sure you and your family get to their destinations safely,” said Marmon.
Source: ODOT
_________________________________________
