SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Nov-25-2019 11:42 TweetFollow @OregonNews Keurig: Once-for-All-Time This is good news for anyone who enjoys latte, cappuccino, and espresso coffee varieties.

Keurig was founded in 1981 as Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. As of July 2018, the newly merged conglomerate also sells sodas, juices, and other soft drinks via its Dr Pepper Snapple division based in Texas.

(SALEM, Ore.) - There is a huge number of Keurig models and their colors. You can find a coffee machine for any budget and requirements. However, the result is the same: quite tasty coffee and a smart, elegant coffee machine that will look great on any kitchen table. Keurig also produces additional products, such as decanters and filters. All these can be accessories for home or office coffee machines. The company created its own branded coffee device in the early 1990s. It was used in an office setting. Since then, their variety has increased, and Keurig machines have become a part of lots of American kitchens. Why Use this Coffee Machine? Keurig machines are so popular because: They can provide users with hot coffee.

160 flavors available.

These devices are easy to use.

The device makes coffee in less than 1 minute.

Many models have software control.

They do not require special care.

Many Keurig machines are fully programmable, you can set up the machine to make coffee at any convenient for you time.

They guarantee stability, convenience, and speed.

If you want a specific kind of coffee such as latte, cappuccino, and espresso, you should opt for a semi-automatic or super-automatic espresso machine. Innovative Keurig Model Manufacturers are striving to improve the work of coffee machines in every way possible. New innovative models are presented every year at coffee exhibitions and jonsguide.org. Keurig Dr. Pepper has launched a new line of coffee makers under the name K-Duo, referring to its dual-function ability to brew a single cup, as well as a carafe of drip coffee. It is one of the latest brewer innovations from Keurig. It is a multifunction coffee maker that lets you brew a single cup using Keurig K-Cup pods and a carafe of coffee using ground coffee. The new line-up includes three models, each offering different features for varying prices. K-Duo Essentials is Keurig’s simplest edition, which offers three brew sizes for a single cup and a glass carafe that fills 12 cups. The other models offer additional features such as a digital display, a thermal carafe that keeps freshly brewed coffee warm for up to two hours and a reusable gold-tone mesh filler for a higher price. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

United-states | Business | Most Commented on





Articles for November 25, 2019 | Articles for November 26, 2019