Thursday December 19, 2019
Nov-25-2019 11:42
Keurig: Once-for-All-TimeSalem-News.com Business
This is good news for anyone who enjoys latte, cappuccino, and espresso coffee varieties.
(SALEM, Ore.) - There is a huge number of Keurig models and their colors. You can find a coffee machine for any budget and requirements. However, the result is the same: quite tasty coffee and a smart, elegant coffee machine that will look great on any kitchen table.
Keurig also produces additional products, such as decanters and filters. All these can be accessories for home or office coffee machines. The company created its own branded coffee device in the early 1990s. It was used in an office setting.
Since then, their variety has increased, and Keurig machines have become a part of lots of American kitchens.
Why Use this Coffee Machine?Keurig machines are so popular because:
Innovative Keurig ModelManufacturers are striving to improve the work of coffee machines in every way possible. New innovative models are presented every year at coffee exhibitions and jonsguide.org. Keurig Dr. Pepper has launched a new line of coffee makers under the name K-Duo, referring to its dual-function ability to brew a single cup, as well as a carafe of drip coffee.
It is one of the latest brewer innovations from Keurig. It is a multifunction coffee maker that lets you brew a single cup using Keurig K-Cup pods and a carafe of coffee using ground coffee.
The new line-up includes three models, each offering different features for varying prices. K-Duo Essentials is Keurig’s simplest edition, which offers three brew sizes for a single cup and a glass carafe that fills 12 cups.
The other models offer additional features such as a digital display, a thermal carafe that keeps freshly brewed coffee warm for up to two hours and a reusable gold-tone mesh filler for a higher price.
Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.
