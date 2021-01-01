Rittenhouse Meets Trump

|
Thursday November 25, 2021
|
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe
Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com
~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP
|
Nov-24-2021 22:00TweetFollow @OregonNews
Rittenhouse Meets TrumpRalph Stone, Salem-News.com Commentary
Rittenhouse and his mother met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA.) - Vigilante Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of killing two people and wounded one other with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
The night of Aug 25, 2020, protesters had gathered there to speak out against the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was left paralyzed after being shot by a police officer.
The actions of the (then) 17-year old are not excusable. The jury, however, found him not guilty.
Shortly after the verdict, former president Donald Trump sent an email statement about the verdict. It read: "Congratulations to Kyle Rittenhouse for being found INNOCENT of all charges. It's called being found NOT GUILTY- and by the way, if that's not self-defense, nothing is!”
Later, Rittenhouse and his mother met with Trump at Mar-a-Lago. The photo of the two together speaks volumes about the political polarization in this country.
I am appalled at the verdict and Trump’s use of Rittenhouse for political purposes while Trump’s base is undoubtedly cheering.
_________________________________________
Articles for November 23, 2021 | Articles for November 24, 2021 |
Support
Salem-News.com:
Use PayPal to
support
Salem-News.com:
Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2021 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.
[Return to Top]
©2021 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.