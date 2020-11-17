SNc Channels:



Nov-24-2020 20:48 TweetFollow @OregonNews New Construction Gives A Bright Future For Salem Culture Development of local culture enriches the whole community.

Vineyards in the Salem, Oregon area.

Photo: Dan Myers, unsplash

(SALEM, Ore.) - Salem has seen leaps and bounds in terms of its cultural landmarks over the past year. This has most recently been seen in the opening of The Reed, which the Statesman Journal highlights as a fantastic conversion of a historic building into something that can truly bring the local community together. Both new and old are being targeted in this wave of renovation that is seeing new developments boost Salem’s cultural stamp. Moving ground Keen visitors to the Willamette riverside will have seen continued development over the past few months. This hasn’t been an easy process. Oregon is well known for its forests, and while it’s a blessing, it almost makes development difficult. The process of land clearing Oregon construction sites requires specialist work to get good results, primarily in the removal of root structures and large stumps, but it looks as though progress is now being made. The City of Salem website notes that work has begun earnestly to move dirt for the Riverfront Park Ampitheater. A Rotary Club funded initiative, it’s touted to be an architectural and cultural feature that will light up the riverfront. Community life The Statesman Journal have also noted the expansion of construction at Park Avenue and D Street NE. A large residential complex, planners have also highlighted something more interesting here; a cultural and community complex that will form the central focal point of the new development. What this nods to is a greater plan by city and statewide planners to ensure that culture is a focus in developments of all types, and is good news for onward construction. A progressive future This need to venerate culture, both new and old, has culminated in the signing of a new deal which will see construction reversed. According to KVAL, Eugene Oregon, an initiative has been signed across the two states to return natural water flow to the Klamath River. This will provide indigenous Native Americans with a stronger link to their history, and also encourage more natural processes across 400 miles of waters. A strong indication of how much culture is forming a central part of all decisions in the state, it’s encouraging to see that construction is able to be reversed just as it was first established, to the betterment of the state. That’s good news for all involved, and it will help Oregon continue to be a pleasant place to live. Salem is a hub of this cultural change, and will continue to thrive in this role. With these construction initiatives having an impact over the border, it’s a good time to keep your eyes peeled for future good news stories. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

