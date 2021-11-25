SNc Channels:



Customizing Is Key In Lead Nurturing Says Jonathan Diaz "You have to deliver the correct message to the correct person at the correct time" -Jonathan Diaz

Jonathan Diaz, successful entrepreneur and CEO of Rocket Dyno

(SALEM, Ore.) - Today, the world is becoming increasingly digital, and that raises some problems for businesses. Consumers are increasingly expecting a level of personalization and relevance which goes far beyond just generalizations whenever they interact with brands. It’s no wonder, then, that when it comes to lead nurturing, finding ways to customize the experience is key and this is something that Jonathan Diaz knows all too well. As a successful entrepreneur and CEO of Rocket Dyno, a company specializing in generating and nurturing leads, he has an in-depth understanding of how to maximize the potential of strategies. Here he explains why customization can make all the difference between success and failure. Lead Nurturing – What Is It? “The process of lead nurturing involves developing the relationship a company has with their target audience throughout their buying journey.” Diaz explains. “The point of lead nurturing is to educate buyers, build up their brand awareness and increase their trust so that they’re more likely to choose the company when they’re finally ready to make their purchase.” However, while the process of lead nurturing may sound simple, it can be surprisingly complex. Diaz explains why: “You have to deliver the correct message to the correct person at the correct time,” he points out. “When you nurture leads, you need to guide them carefully towards their purchasing decision through an approach that is properly targeted to suit their individual needs. That’s where customization comes in.” Why Is Customization So Important? Modern buyers are keen to have a more personalized experience, and that’s why customization has a vital part to play when it comes to nurturing leads. “When you’re building up a relationship between your company and your target audience you need to ensure your messaging is engaging and tailored to meet their precise needs,” Diaz says. “That’s how prospects convert into customers in the end.” He explains that a generic outreach script won’t have half as much impact as a customized script that has been created specially for the company’s target customer, and that’s why his business, Rocket Dyno, has set out to make this easier and more affordable for companies. Jonathan Diaz’s Advice About Customization According to Jonathan Diaz, nurturing leads means that prospects need to be kept engaged while also being gently moved through their journey towards conversion. To do this, having an understanding of the target audience is imperative. “You need to understand your buyers’ buying behavior and characteristics.” Diaz says, “Then you can communicate this information through your marketing efforts. When your audience know that you understand them, they are more likely to engage, interact and convert.” This is why Rocket Dyno offers companies the opportunity to customize their own outreach and nurturing scripts. “We provide all the basic scripts and messages” he explains “so companies don’t need to come up with them. However, we know that customizing those messages will give organizations the best chance of converting their leads, so we open them up for adjustment. "Companies can tweak them however they like so that they’re just right for their target market to receive. We believe that’s the best way to generate results.” He also points out that using Rocket Dyno’s services brings a lot more benefits. “Essentially, we’re here to make the process of generating and nurturing leads affordable, less time-consuming and more simple,” Diaz says. “We know that most companies simply don’t have the time or resources to tackle these processes effectively. It’s no wonder that so many companies fail to effectively follow up on their leads or continue nurturing them over an extended period of time – they simply can’t afford to expend the money, time or effort on it when there’s so much else to do to keep the business running. That’s why Rocket Dyno is so helpful.” He goes on to explain how Rocket Dyno can help companies who want to grow and expand their reach but simply lack the necessary resources. “At Rocket Dyno, we handle all the lead generation, nurturing and prospecting on the company’s behalf so they can put all of their focus on closing deals,” he explains. “We make it truly affordable, supplying an entire marketing team for the price of a single full-time employee, and that means that companies can reap all of the benefits at a fraction of the cost.” His team are experts in the field of creation, optimization and management of lead generation, making contact within 5 minutes of a prospect’s initial contact with the company in order to achieve maximum results. Not only that, they continue to pursue leads for a full 6 months after that initial contact to build up the best possible relationship, and since all contact is made by human agents and not bots or auto-dialers, the results are especially impressive. “With all of these benefits, plus the customized approach that we enable,” Diaz says, “we’re confident that companies can expand and grow at a faster rate than they ever imagined.” Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

