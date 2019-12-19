SNc Channels:



Search

About Salem-News.com



Nov-22-2019 00:54 TweetFollow @OregonNews Sporting Opportunities in Salem Salem and the area nearby are chalk-full of sports related activities.

Photo by Jopwell from Pexels

(SALEM, Ore.) - If you enjoy watching sports, or are trying to find new ways to keep fit and healthy in your local area, Salem presents many opportunities for active people looking to take up a new hobby. Oregon is not only known for its exemplary sports teams, but the city of Salem also has a thriving amateur sports scene that anyone can participate in, whether you are a beginner or a semi-professional. This article gives a list of some of the best opportunities that allow you take up a sport with ease. Local Golf Courses Oregon’s temperate climate, which gives the state its cool summers and wet winters, makes it the opportune location for some of the nation’s best golf courses and it attracts golfers from across the country. Not only are Oregon’s golf courses some of the best, but they are also challenging for both beginners and experts, meaning you will easily be able to improve your skills over time. There are many golf courses scattered across Oregon and the Salem area and the best courses include Pacific Dunes and Bandon Dunes, as well as Meadowlawn and Creekside Golf Club, in Salem itself. If you are interested in taking up golf as a new sporting hobby, you should consider investing in the right equipment: PXG provides a wide choice of professional-level golf clubs that can help you to play with precision. State Sporting Clubs Oregon is also home to a range of amateur, professional and high ranking sports clubs that can cater to any skill level. The advantage of joining a sports club in your area is that you can get to know like-minded people and play with those who are just as interested in your chosen sport as you. This also allows you to learn from people who have more experience than you in the sport. There are a variety of different types of sports clubs around Oregon and Salem, ranging from soccer (which also have leagues such as the Willamette Valley Adult Soccer League) to athletics clubs. Nature Reserves and Cycling Routes However, there is no reason why you cannot combine taking up a new sport with the natural beauty that Salem has to offer, especially as there are many wildlife reserves and wild spaces that both locals and tourists love to visit. Many of these are perfect for cycling routes, with the Buena Vista Route coming out of Salem and through towns such as Monmouth and Independence. For cycle routes further afield within Oregon, you also have the Baskett Slough National Nature Reserve in Dallas, and the Champoeg State Heritage Area to explore at the weekend or on your days off. College Sports If you are college-aged and want to take up sports, Oregon is home to some of the top college sports teams in the country, which provide students the opportunity to participate in events at a high level. The University of Oregon has an extensive list of sporting events on a seasonal basis and these include matches in basketball, volleyball and football. If you use these resources in preparation for your new found sporting interests, you're sure to be pleased with the results, and so will your friends and family as they join in the fun. It's never too late to live a healthier and happier life. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

Oregon | Health | Environment | Most Commented on





Articles for November 22, 2019 |