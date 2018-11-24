Latest Results of Football Matches at Sports Statistics Website

SNc Channels:



Last year, the team from Naples was as close to the triumph as ever...what about this year?

Image: 777score.com

(SALEM, Ore.) - The season of the European championships is in full swing, and this means that you can regularly expect hundreds of matches featuring the best professionals. It has now become much easier to follow their results. Many rightly say that in the current season of Series A there is no real struggle for gold medals. Right from the start, Juventus has managed to provide itself with a comfortable advantage and has virtually no competitors. The only team that can really intervene in the fight for the title is Napoli. This is not surprising, since the club has been claiming to win gold medals for several years. Last year, the team from Naples was as close to the triumph as ever, but at the last moment the misfires did not allow it to count on the desired gold. It has now become much easier to follow the latest football scores. In order to do it, you just need to visit the site of sports statistics, and you will always be up to date with the latest news. However, attention here is paid not only to football matches. Thus, you will always easily find basketball live scores in the line of events, where the information is updated in real time. Napoli Prospects in Race for Title Of course, the team’s chances are not bad, however, even in the course of the current season, it proved that it was able to turn unsuccessful events around, so the fans can expect a good result. The advantages of the club in the fight at the long tournament distance include: Excellent selection of players in each of the lines. Moreover, many of them are now in their prime: Insigne, Mertens, Kalehon, Milik. This list can go on and on. It is really interesting to watch Napoli’s game, and the players have repeatedly shown that they can do more even during the match. Carlo Anchelotti. The experienced coach came to the team this summer, and this can be called the main reinforcement of the Neapolitans. He knows how to lead the team to various championships, so with such a head coach, you can safely count on a decent fight for gold medals. Lack of proper motivation in Juventus. The Old Signora has won 7 Scudettos in a row, and this season it clearly focuses on the Champions League, so it can be the trump card for Napoli. Let's see how events will develop for this interesting and non-standard team and whether it will be able to get at least one trophy out of the current season. Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept. _________________________________________

