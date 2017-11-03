WANTED: Unlawful Killer(s) of Black Tail Deer

Maybe the deer ran after being shot, but either way, someone needs to come forward.



Photo: OSP



(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division in Newport is asking for the public's assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for the unlawful killing and waste of a black tail deer that was discovered on Gravel Creek road near Horner Ranch.

On Friday, November 3rd, 2017, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist located a black tail buck that was shot and left on Gravel Creek road.

The deer appeared to have been shot the night prior and was left with no meat taken. Oregon State Police is investigating the unlawful killing and waste of the black tail deer.

A reward is being offered by the Oregon Hunters

Association through the Turn-in-Poachers (TIP) program for any information leading to an arrest in this or any other wildlife case. Callers can remain anonymous. The TIP program number is 1-800-452-7888.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact either the TIP hotline or by calling Oregon State Police Dispatch at 541-776-6111.

Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators

Poaching wildlife and damaging habitats affects present and future generations of wildlife, impacts communities and the economy, and creates enforcement challenges.

The Turn-In-Poachers (TIP) reward is paid for information leading to the arrest/conviction of person(s) for the illegal possession, killing, taking, and/or waste of deer, elk, antelope, bear, cougar, wolf, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, moose, furbearers and/or game birds.

TIP rewards can also be given for the illegal taking, netting, snagging, and/or dynamiting of salmon, steelhead, sturgeon, and/or large numbers of any fish listed in Oregon statute as a game fish.

$1,000 Bighorn Sheep, Mountain Goat and Moose

$500 Elk, Deer and Antelope

$300 Bear, Cougar and Wolf

$300 Habitat Destruction

$100 Game Fish and Shellfish

$100 Upland Birds and Waterfowl

$100 Furbearers

_________________________________________