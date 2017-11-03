WANTED: Unlawful Killer(s) of Black Tail Deer

|
Wednesday November 22, 2017
|
|
WANTED: Unlawful Killer(s) of Black Tail DeerSalem-News.com
Maybe the deer ran after being shot, but either way, someone needs to come forward.
(SALEM, Ore.) - The Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division in Newport is asking for the public's assistance in locating the person(s) responsible for the unlawful killing and waste of a black tail deer that was discovered on Gravel Creek road near Horner Ranch.
On Friday, November 3rd, 2017, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist located a black tail buck that was shot and left on Gravel Creek road.
The deer appeared to have been shot the night prior and was left with no meat taken. Oregon State Police is investigating the unlawful killing and waste of the black tail deer.
A reward is being offered by the Oregon Hunters
Association through the Turn-in-Poachers (TIP) program for any information leading to an arrest in this or any other wildlife case. Callers can remain anonymous. The TIP program number is 1-800-452-7888.
Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact either the TIP hotline or by calling Oregon State Police Dispatch at 541-776-6111.
Report Wildlife and Habitat Law Violators
Poaching wildlife and damaging habitats affects present and future generations of wildlife, impacts communities and the economy, and creates enforcement challenges.
The Turn-In-Poachers (TIP) reward is paid for information leading to the arrest/conviction of person(s) for the illegal possession, killing, taking, and/or waste of deer, elk, antelope, bear, cougar, wolf, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, moose, furbearers and/or game birds.
TIP rewards can also be given for the illegal taking, netting, snagging, and/or dynamiting of salmon, steelhead, sturgeon, and/or large numbers of any fish listed in Oregon statute as a game fish.
How to Report a Wildlife and/or Habitat Law Violation or Suspicious Activity:
TIP Hotline: 1-800-452-7888 (24/7)
