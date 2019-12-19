Thursday December 19, 2019
SNc Channels:
HomeNews by DateSportsVideo ReportsWeatherBusiness NewsMilitary NewsRoad ReportCannabis NewsCommentsPhoto GalleryADVERTISEStaffCompany StoreCONTACT USRSS Subscribe

Search
About Salem-News.com
Salem-News.com is an Independent Online Newsgroup in the United States, setting the standard for the future of News.
Publisher:
Bonnie King
CONTACT:
Newsroom@Salem-news.com
Advertising:
Adsales@Salem-news.com

~Truth~
~Justice~
~Peace~
TJP

 

Nov-20-2019 23:16printcomments

How to Implement Anti-Spam Site Protection

Salem-News.com

Spammers benefit most from security issues.

anti spam

(SALEM, Ore.) - Website owners often encounter automatically generated content left on discussion pages. The appearance of spam on the site’s pages bothers not only the users who visit it but also the owners of the sites. No one wants search engines to associate the site with similar content. Getting spam messages and empty leads to the CRM databases is never a good thing.

Why Spam Is No Good

Trying to increase traffic to their site, some spammers clog up others by posting content and links of deceptive content in the comments.

Comments below posts and topics on forums can be a good source of information and an effective way to engage site users in a discussion. However, this valuable content should not be buried in automatically generated keywords and links left by spammers. Of course, doing the IP blacklist check with https://cleantalk.org/blacklists is a good way out. However, more solutions are available as well.

  • Constantly update and fix the software of your site
    Take the time to constantly update the site software. Pay special attention to important security updates. Spammers benefit from security issues in older versions of blogs, message boards, and other content management systems.

  • Customize captcha
    CAPTCHA requires users to confirm that they are not robots. The correct introduction of captcha proves that the site was visited by a living person and not an automated script that leaves spam records.

  • Block suspicious activity
    Many content management systems allow you to set time limits between messages. You can also find and install plugins that search for excessive traffic from individual IP addresses or proxies and other activities more typical for bots than for living people.

  • Check the most active users in your discussions daily
    If a user has recently joined and posts an excessive number of messages, then you might need to check this profile and make sure these messages are not spam.

  • Consider disabling some types of comments
    It’s a good practice to close some very old forum topics where the comments of real users are unlikely to be left. If you do not plan to monitor your forum, and users no longer interact with it, turning off comments completely can prevent spammers from using the forum.

  • Use Moderation Effectively
    Consider including a feature that requires users to have a certain reputation before leaving links in the comments or moderate all comments with links. If possible, prevent anonymous users from leaving comments on the site and make sure that the entries of new users require confirmation before they are published.

  • Distribute site monitoring responsibilities
    Moderators along with your friends, colleagues, and other trusted users can help you rate and approve posts. Keep track of new forum users on your site, constantly checking their comments and activity.

  • Use the "nofollow" attribute for comments with links
    This will scare off spammers from targeting your site. By default, many blogs automatically add this attribute to every comment left by a site visitor.

    • Source: Salem-News.com Special Features Dept.

    _________________________________________



    Salem-News.com Top Stories

    Comments Leave a comment on this story.
    Name:

    All comments and messages are approved by people and self promotional links or unacceptable comments are denied.


    [Return to Top]
    ©2019 Salem-News.com. All opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Salem-News.com.


    Articles for November 20, 2019 |
    Special Section: Truth telling news about marijuana related issues and events.
    Donate to Salem-News.com and help us keep the news flowing! Thank you.

    Quick Links

    DINING

    Salem's Best Pizza
    Walery's Premium Pizza
    Dine on the Queen
    Willamette Queen Sternwheeler

    MUST SEE SALEM

    Oregon Capitol Tours
    Capitol History Gateway
    Historical Ghost Tours
    Haunted Salem Ghost Tours
    Willamette University
    Goudy Commons Cafe
    Willamette River Ride
    Willamette Queen Sternwheeler
    Historic Home Tours:
    Deepwood Museum
    The Bush House
    Gaiety Hollow Garden

    OREGON AUCTIONS

    Auction Masters & Appraisals

    CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

    Roofing and Contracting
    Sheridan, Ore.

    ONLINE SHOPPING

    Special Occasion Dresses

    Advertise with Salem-News

    Contact:
    AdSales@Salem-News.com
    Sean Flynn was a photojournalist in Vietnam, taken captive in 1970 in Cambodia and never seen again.
    Tribute to Palestine and to the incredible courage, determination and struggle of the Palestinian People. ~Dom Martin
    Contact: adsales@salem-news.com | Copyright © 2019 Salem-News.com | news tips & press releases: newsroom@salem-news.com.
    Terms of Service | Privacy Policy