Nov-20-2019 23:16 How to Implement Anti-Spam Site Protection



(SALEM, Ore.) - Website owners often encounter automatically generated content left on discussion pages. The appearance of spam on the site’s pages bothers not only the users who visit it but also the owners of the sites. No one wants search engines to associate the site with similar content. Getting spam messages and empty leads to the CRM databases is never a good thing. Why Spam Is No Good Trying to increase traffic to their site, some spammers clog up others by posting content and links of deceptive content in the comments. Comments below posts and topics on forums can be a good source of information and an effective way to engage site users in a discussion. However, this valuable content should not be buried in automatically generated keywords and links left by spammers. Of course, doing the IP blacklist check with https://cleantalk.org/blacklists is a good way out. However, more solutions are available as well. Constantly update and fix the software of your site

Take the time to constantly update the site software. Pay special attention to important security updates. Spammers benefit from security issues in older versions of blogs, message boards, and other content management systems.

Customize captcha

CAPTCHA requires users to confirm that they are not robots. The correct introduction of captcha proves that the site was visited by a living person and not an automated script that leaves spam records.

Block suspicious activity

Many content management systems allow you to set time limits between messages. You can also find and install plugins that search for excessive traffic from individual IP addresses or proxies and other activities more typical for bots than for living people.

Check the most active users in your discussions daily

If a user has recently joined and posts an excessive number of messages, then you might need to check this profile and make sure these messages are not spam.

Consider disabling some types of comments

It’s a good practice to close some very old forum topics where the comments of real users are unlikely to be left. If you do not plan to monitor your forum, and users no longer interact with it, turning off comments completely can prevent spammers from using the forum.

Use Moderation Effectively

Consider including a feature that requires users to have a certain reputation before leaving links in the comments or moderate all comments with links. If possible, prevent anonymous users from leaving comments on the site and make sure that the entries of new users require confirmation before they are published.

Distribute site monitoring responsibilities

Moderators along with your friends, colleagues, and other trusted users can help you rate and approve posts. Keep track of new forum users on your site, constantly checking their comments and activity.

Use the "nofollow" attribute for comments with links

This will scare off spammers from targeting your site. By default, many blogs automatically add this attribute to every comment left by a site visitor.

